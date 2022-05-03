PBS News and NBC News journalist Yamiche Alcindor is on the ground in Mississippi today, reporting from the scene of the abortion clinic at the center of the SCOTUS case that could very well result in Roe v. Wade being overturned.

And according to Yamiche, the emotions are running high. “Conservatives are celebrating,” as you’d expect, but for some women, the atmosphere is very much like some kind of funeral:

I’m in Mississippi outside the Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the abortion clinic at the center of the SCOTUS case. While conservatives are celebrating the possible end of Roe v. Wade, some women here tell me they feel “gutted,” “devastated,” and “like someone has died.” pic.twitter.com/pyZic7Yxqo — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) May 3, 2022

Wow. Tough break for those women. And for Yamiche, for having to report from such a sad and depressing atmosphere. Never in her wildest dreams could she have imagined standing outside of an abortion clinic with pro-abortion activists and feeling “gutted” and “like someone has died.”

“Like someone has died” is quite the choice in words. https://t.co/jRPY3756iL — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) May 3, 2022

It sure is. Same goes for “gutted.”

"like someone has died" and "gutted" are, uh, an interesting way to describe the pro-abortion position. https://t.co/VAzKDRCs9d — Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) May 3, 2022

We’re not sure why Yamiche Alcindor felt like this was even worth reporting, honestly. “Atmosphere outside of an abortion clinic is depressing and dark and heavy with the aura of death” doesn’t exactly seem like breaking news.

wild that people would get the unshakeable devastating feeling that someone has died when they’re at an abortion clinic https://t.co/kQkxQhnezW — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) May 3, 2022

Gutting and death are kind of par for the course at an effing abortion clinic, Yamiche.

Lol ya that’s how an abortion should make you feel. Wow https://t.co/lPIC6fEay9 — Dr President-elect Robin steel (@Robinsteel13) May 3, 2022

Recommended Twitchy Video