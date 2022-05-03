PBS News and NBC News journalist Yamiche Alcindor is on the ground in Mississippi today, reporting from the scene of the abortion clinic at the center of the SCOTUS case that could very well result in Roe v. Wade being overturned.

And according to Yamiche, the emotions are running high. “Conservatives are celebrating,” as you’d expect, but for some women, the atmosphere is very much like some kind of funeral:

Wow. Tough break for those women. And for Yamiche, for having to report from such a sad and depressing atmosphere. Never in her wildest dreams could she have imagined standing outside of an abortion clinic with pro-abortion activists and feeling “gutted” and “like someone has died.”

It sure is. Same goes for “gutted.”

We’re not sure why Yamiche Alcindor felt like this was even worth reporting, honestly. “Atmosphere outside of an abortion clinic is depressing and dark and heavy with the aura of death” doesn’t exactly seem like breaking news.

Gutting and death are kind of par for the course at an effing abortion clinic, Yamiche.

