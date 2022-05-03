Remember when Ana Navarro called herself a devoted, dyed-in-the-wool conservative? These days, the only stuff she’s really interested in conserving is liberal values. Like the highly prized, federally sanctioned right to abort your unborn child.

Ana is beside herself today — and so, it would seem, is her best friend, a gay man:

Ana, please tell your friend that the only thing he has to worry about is remembering to put his underwear on before his pants. Because he is clearly an idiot. As, of course, are you, for apparently laboring under the delusion that “established law” can’t be overturned.

In fairness, though, is this really exploitation? We aren’t entirely convinced that Ana Navarro knows how our system works. And how could she be expected to explain our system to someone else if she doesn’t even

Watching the lefties melt down over the prospect of “established law” Roe v. Wade being overturned has never not been endlessly amusing, but watching them melt down while also twisting themselves into intellectual pretzels is just the cherry on top of the schadenfreude sundae.

Sounds like Ana needs to have a heart-to-heart with her best gay friend. But not before enrolling in a basic civics course.

