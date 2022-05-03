Remember when Ana Navarro called herself a devoted, dyed-in-the-wool conservative? These days, the only stuff she’s really interested in conserving is liberal values. Like the highly prized, federally sanctioned right to abort your unborn child.

Ana is beside herself today — and so, it would seem, is her best friend, a gay man:

My best friend is a gay man. He called me this AM asking, “How can the Supreme Court do this? I thought established law meant they couldn’t go back and overturn things that had already been decided. Does this mean we have to be worried the rest of our lives?” Good question. — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) May 3, 2022

Ana, please tell your friend that the only thing he has to worry about is remembering to put his underwear on before his pants. Because he is clearly an idiot. As, of course, are you, for apparently laboring under the delusion that “established law” can’t be overturned.

Your friend is a virtue signaling idiot. https://t.co/28nM7hIKru — Salo of Tralfamadore (@titanicSkateKey) May 3, 2022

Poor civics education makes you easily manipulated by political actors like Ana who enjoy exploiting fears rather than calmly explaining how our system works. https://t.co/5bFUaQMobg — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) May 3, 2022

In fairness, though, is this really exploitation? We aren’t entirely convinced that Ana Navarro knows how our system works. And how could she be expected to explain our system to someone else if she doesn’t even

People who supported Dred Scott felt much the same way. Also, how long have you supported abortion? https://t.co/FpjOTrbjqn — Beorn (@Beorn2000) May 3, 2022

Plessy says HI! https://t.co/flJWj9PA7Z — State Line Crosser Dennis (LGB) (@Buzzsaws1990) May 3, 2022

C. 1954: My best friend is a segregationist. He called asking “How can the Supreme Court do this? I thought established law meant they couldn’t go back and overturn things that had already been decided. Does this mean we have to be worried the rest of our lives?” Good question https://t.co/WBvL6FXBO0 — Nicolás (@ApellidoNicolas) May 3, 2022

Watching the lefties melt down over the prospect of “established law” Roe v. Wade being overturned has never not been endlessly amusing, but watching them melt down while also twisting themselves into intellectual pretzels is just the cherry on top of the schadenfreude sundae.

As a gay man, I have been reliably informed he cannot opinion on this, and you should have told him to shut up https://t.co/q7PHrrbrvP — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 3, 2022

Also, why should he be worried the rest of his life? Of all the human beings on God's green earth, gay men should be least worried about decisions regarding abortion. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 3, 2022

Sounds like Ana needs to have a heart-to-heart with her best gay friend. But not before enrolling in a basic civics course.

Suddenly, all these people are realizing that a Supreme Court decision from 1973 does not equal "established law." You should have codified it, but you didn't. https://t.co/eGmibO9Rez — Horst De Wermer, DVM, MD, PhD, GED, DDS, MOUSE (@Crapplefratz) May 3, 2022

Recommended Twitchy Video