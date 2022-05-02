Maybe NBC was hoping to fly under the radar with this little “note to our readers,” but let’s just say it didn’t quite work out that way:

Plagiarism, you say? This seems like a pretty big deal. And NBC News readers and viewers alike deserve a comprehensive, thorough explanation.

Too bad this is all NBC News has decided to provide:

A review by NBC News has found 11 articles written by a reporter over the last year that did not meet our standards for original material. The articles contained passages from other news organizations that were used without attribution.

In all cases, the passages were not central to the stories, but instead contained supplemental or background material that did not represent original reporting.

An editor’s note has been placed on each of the articles, and the passages that were plagiarized have been removed.

Maintaining the trust of our readers and viewers is essential to NBC News, and our work must always meet the highest standards of our profession.

That’s all you’ve got to say, NBC News? Nothing more to add? You guys use words for a living, but the cat somehow got your tongue?

Trending

No, it’s not a little weird. It’s a lot weird. It’s extremely weird.

It’s also extremely on-brand for NBC News.

So if you wanna know which stories were, um, adjusted in order to make them less plagiarism-y, it looks like you’ll have to just read every single NBC News article and look for the editor’s notes yourselves.

But that takes all the fun and mystery out of it!

It also takes all the credibility out of NBC News (who knew they still had some to spare?).

Well, to be fair, given what we generally see from NBC News, it’s entirely possible that any and every NBC reporter could be a plagiarist.

Has anyone lost their job over this? Not just the Mystery Journalist, but every editor whose responsibility it was to make sure that this sort of thing didn’t happen. Eleven times.

If they’re saving all that for the book, let’s hope the author isn’t a plagiarist, too.

It’s probably pretty safe to say that leaving out the name of the journalist and not mentioning which articles were written by said journalist were not accidental oversights on NBC News’ part. We’re not media types, but we feel comfortable saying that this is seriously effed up.

The War on Journalism is coming from inside the house.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: attributioneditor's notejournalismnbc newsplagiarism

Recommended Twitchy Video