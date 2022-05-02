We’re not sure who decided that Rachel Levine was some kind of national medical authority … oh, wait. That’s right. It was President Joe Biden.

Well, you shouldn’t trust Joe Biden’s judgment when it comes to pretty much anything, and it’s plenty clear that Rachel Levine is no exception:

More from Fox News:

Levine made the comments ahead of a Saturday speech at Texas Christian University during which Levine blamed the high rate of suicidal ideation among transgender-identifying youth in part on “harassment, scapegoating and intentional abuse,” according to prepared remarks given to NPR.

“There is no argument among medical professionals – pediatricians, pediatric endocrinologists, adolescent medicine physicians, adolescent psychiatrists, psychologists, etc. – about the value and the importance of gender-affirming care,” Levine told NPR.

According to definitions laid out in a fact sheet from Levine’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in March, “gender-affirming care” includes social affirmation at any age, puberty blockers during puberty and hormone therapy starting during early adolescence. Irreversible surgery is “typically used in adulthood or case-by-case basis in adolescence,” according to the agency.

And messing with little kids’ hormones doesn’t mess with little kids’ mental health? Doing irreversible damage to their bodies doesn’t mess with their mental health? We bet we can find a few pediatricians and medical professionals who would disagree with Levine’s take. Clearly Levine has some mental health issues of her own if she believes there’s nothing wrong with “gender-affirming care” for children and no one in their right (or left) mind should ever be listening to her about kids or anything else for that matter.

If you’re looking for someone to trust, look to The Babylon Bee. Seriously, they’ve had her number from the jump.

Trending

Yet it’s The Babylon Bee who’s been declared dangerous for being honest about Rachel Levine. If you think The Babylon Bee has some problems with that, you’re damn right they do.

Here’s what the Bee’s managing editor Joel Berry has to say about Levine’s freedom to promote endangering children while the Bee is accused of promoting endangering Rachel Levine:

It’s not just their right; they’re also treating it as their responsibility. And we’re grateful to them for it.

This, too, is very well said:

God bless The Babylon Bee.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Babylon Beechildrengender-affirming careJoel Berrykidsmedical professionalspediatriciansRachel Levinetransgender

Recommended Twitchy Video