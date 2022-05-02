We’re not sure who decided that Rachel Levine was some kind of national medical authority … oh, wait. That’s right. It was President Joe Biden.

Well, you shouldn’t trust Joe Biden’s judgment when it comes to pretty much anything, and it’s plenty clear that Rachel Levine is no exception:

Rachel Levine says pediatricians all agree on importance of 'gender-affirming care' for children

https://t.co/CM7dwKU3We — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 1, 2022

More from Fox News:

Levine made the comments ahead of a Saturday speech at Texas Christian University during which Levine blamed the high rate of suicidal ideation among transgender-identifying youth in part on “harassment, scapegoating and intentional abuse,” according to prepared remarks given to NPR. … “There is no argument among medical professionals – pediatricians, pediatric endocrinologists, adolescent medicine physicians, adolescent psychiatrists, psychologists, etc. – about the value and the importance of gender-affirming care,” Levine told NPR. According to definitions laid out in a fact sheet from Levine’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in March, “gender-affirming care” includes social affirmation at any age, puberty blockers during puberty and hormone therapy starting during early adolescence. Irreversible surgery is “typically used in adulthood or case-by-case basis in adolescence,” according to the agency.

Recommended Twitchy Video