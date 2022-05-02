We’re not sure who decided that Rachel Levine was some kind of national medical authority … oh, wait. That’s right. It was President Joe Biden.
Well, you shouldn’t trust Joe Biden’s judgment when it comes to pretty much anything, and it’s plenty clear that Rachel Levine is no exception:
Rachel Levine says pediatricians all agree on importance of 'gender-affirming care' for children
https://t.co/CM7dwKU3We
— Fox News (@FoxNews) May 1, 2022
Levine made the comments ahead of a Saturday speech at Texas Christian University during which Levine blamed the high rate of suicidal ideation among transgender-identifying youth in part on “harassment, scapegoating and intentional abuse,” according to prepared remarks given to NPR.
…
“There is no argument among medical professionals – pediatricians, pediatric endocrinologists, adolescent medicine physicians, adolescent psychiatrists, psychologists, etc. – about the value and the importance of gender-affirming care,” Levine told NPR.
According to definitions laid out in a fact sheet from Levine’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in March, “gender-affirming care” includes social affirmation at any age, puberty blockers during puberty and hormone therapy starting during early adolescence. Irreversible surgery is “typically used in adulthood or case-by-case basis in adolescence,” according to the agency.
If you’re looking for someone to trust, look to The Babylon Bee. Seriously, they’ve had her number from the jump.
Yet it’s The Babylon Bee who’s been declared dangerous for being honest about Rachel Levine. If you think The Babylon Bee has some problems with that, you’re damn right they do.
Here’s what the Bee’s managing editor Joel Berry has to say about Levine’s freedom to promote endangering children while the Bee is accused of promoting endangering Rachel Levine:
This is the "marginalized" person The Babylon Bee was suspended for "targeting."
Rachel Levine is a powerful government official setting policy that targets and abuses thousands of the most powerless people on earth: children. It is our right to challenge and question him. https://t.co/8PidHrotVy
— Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) May 2, 2022
It’s not just their right; they’re also treating it as their responsibility. And we’re grateful to them for it.
I don't have kids, but I was one once and this drives me absolutely nuts. I can't imagine how parents who actually care about their kids (not all do, admit it) navigate this insanity now.
— Maxine Vandate (@vandate_maxine) May 2, 2022
Very well said https://t.co/ufr35tlSKk
— Kankles (@nah_dude51) May 2, 2022
This, too, is very well said:
Satire doing what it's supposed to do: speak (actual) truth to (actual) power on behalf of the (actually) marginalized
— Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) May 2, 2022
God bless The Babylon Bee.