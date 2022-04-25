Yesterday, serial doxxer and paid New York Times tech writer Taylor Lorenz told Brian Stelter that ackshually, it was her journalistic and moral responsibility to expose private identifying information about the woman behind Libs of Tik Tok because the woman “could have been a foreign actor,” for all we knew!

Narrator: Libs of Tik Tok could not have been a foreign actor, and Taylor Lorenz knew she could not have been a foreign actor. Taylor Lorenz is a liar.

But that doesn’t mean that Taylor Lorenz doesn’t serve a purpose. In fact, she serves a very important one: she beautifully illustrates the need to burn down the mainstream media and salt the earth.

Venture capitalist and podcaster David Sacks put Lorenz and the state of modern journalism into brilliant perspective yesterday:

We see how it works. And we’re kicking ourselves for not thinking of it first. It’s brief, but devastating.

Amazing what the media are willing to try in full view of everyone else because they’ve been allowed to get away with it for so long.

The whole “foreign disinformation” thing has never been anything more than a tool to protect the Left’s interests.

We see you, liberal media.

