Yesterday, serial doxxer and paid New York Times tech writer Taylor Lorenz told Brian Stelter that ackshually, it was her journalistic and moral responsibility to expose private identifying information about the woman behind Libs of Tik Tok because the woman “could have been a foreign actor,” for all we knew!

Taylor Lorenz says that one of the reasons she revealed @libsoftiktok's identity is because "for all we knew, this could have been a foreign actor." pic.twitter.com/ktRnYDxbly — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 24, 2022

Narrator: Libs of Tik Tok could not have been a foreign actor, and Taylor Lorenz knew she could not have been a foreign actor. Taylor Lorenz is a liar.

But that doesn’t mean that Taylor Lorenz doesn’t serve a purpose. In fact, she serves a very important one: she beautifully illustrates the need to burn down the mainstream media and salt the earth.

Venture capitalist and podcaster David Sacks put Lorenz and the state of modern journalism into brilliant perspective yesterday:

Media’s excuse for investigating @libsoftiktok: it might be foreign disinformation. Media’s excuse for not investigating Hunter Biden: it might be foreign disinformation. See how this works? — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) April 24, 2022

We see how it works. And we’re kicking ourselves for not thinking of it first. It’s brief, but devastating.

Amazing what the media are willing to try in full view of everyone else because they’ve been allowed to get away with it for so long.

And then: It was easily shown that @libsoftiktok had nothing to do with foreign sources, and the story ran anyway. It was easily shown that Hunter Biden had many connections to foreign sources, and the story was suppressed anyway. — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) April 24, 2022

The whole “foreign disinformation” thing has never been anything more than a tool to protect the Left’s interests.

“Could be the Russians” really is the Left’s grounds for doing anything they want regarding the internet https://t.co/0NFoctX570 — Milton Matthews (@MiltonMatthew16) April 25, 2022

We see you, liberal media.

