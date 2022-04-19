If you’re not familiar with Jared Rabel, we strongly advise you to rectify that immediately. Because this man deserves to be a star.

It all started with this tweet, describing the emotional turn his plane ride with his son took when the pilot took to the PA system and announced that the mask mandate had ended:

First thing you do, Jared, is try to raise money off of this trauma:

Second thing you do is take a New York Times journalist for a ride, culminating in her utter public humiliation:

Trending

We’re actually not super surprised, if we’re being completely honest. Liberal journalists are always clamoring for an angle that they can use to make the Right look bad, no matter how farfetched that angle actually is. This sort of thing is pretty on-brand for the New York Times.

Yes way.

It’s real, and it’s spectacular.

Just like Jared Rabel.

If you ever run into Jared Rabel, be sure to buy him a drink. Or ten.

Because he’s earned it.

