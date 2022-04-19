If you’re not familiar with Jared Rabel, we strongly advise you to rectify that immediately. Because this man deserves to be a star.

It all started with this tweet, describing the emotional turn his plane ride with his son took when the pilot took to the PA system and announced that the mask mandate had ended:

I boarded a plane today with my son and mid flight, the pilot announces that the mask mandate is over. Flight attendants pulled off their masks and sneezed directly into their hands while screaming “this is MAGA airspace”. My son turned to me in tears. I don’t know what to do. — Jared Rabel (@JradRabel) April 19, 2022

First thing you do, Jared, is try to raise money off of this trauma:

Wow so this blew up, cash app is in the bio for my son’s legal defense fun. We are suing for intentional infliction of emotional distress — Jared Rabel (@JradRabel) April 19, 2022

Second thing you do is take a New York Times journalist for a ride, culminating in her utter public humiliation:

Just got messaged by a NYT journalist about my previous tweet. This is what happened. pic.twitter.com/Dr5fHBnLCm — Jared Rabel (@JradRabel) April 19, 2022

For those asking, this is 100% legit. I’m as surprised as you — Jared Rabel (@JradRabel) April 19, 2022

We’re actually not super surprised, if we’re being completely honest. Liberal journalists are always clamoring for an angle that they can use to make the Right look bad, no matter how farfetched that angle actually is. This sort of thing is pretty on-brand for the New York Times.

Yes way.

How is this possibly real? — Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) April 19, 2022

HOW IS THIS REAL — Kara Zupkus (@kara_kirsten) April 19, 2022

It’s real, and it’s spectacular.

Just like Jared Rabel.

Got a NYT journalist caught in my satire today. pic.twitter.com/kNmhCB8EOu — Jared Rabel (@JradRabel) April 19, 2022

If you ever run into Jared Rabel, be sure to buy him a drink. Or ten.

Because he’s earned it.

