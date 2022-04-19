Taylor Lorenz has a long and distinguished record of bullying and harassing people who say or do things she doesn’t like and encouraging others to do the same. And her bloodlust cannot be sated.

Her recent crusade to expose the woman behind Libs of Tik Tok is hardly an aberration. It’s part of a pattern with her. Taylor Lorenz has a bona fide compulsion to ruin people, at any cost.

As Libs of Tik Tok reveals here, Lorenz is hellbent on destroying anyone who threatens a liberal narrative:

Taylor Lorenz harassed an account yesterday with a similar name. In a desperate attempt to fish for information, she threatened the account that they will be implicated as “starting a hate campaign against LGBTQ people” if they don’t respond to her pic.twitter.com/1oLZe5zyk5 — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) April 19, 2022

We’re not even sure what to say right now. The level of psycho required to send a message like this is just … it’s beyond our comprehension.

Holy shit @TaylorLorenz … you are the scummiest of the scum https://t.co/n2tuODOUVe — 🍹Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) April 19, 2022

And she gets paid to be scummy. She’s literally made a career out of it.

Why would the @washingtonpost continue to employ this person after this? This is absolutely nuts. https://t.co/BAMGMXeRB9 — Erich Hartmann (@erichhartmann) April 19, 2022

Is there seriously no one among Washington Post brass who’s even the least bit concerned about Taylor Lorenz’s state of mind and the havoc she’s wreaking on WaPo’s already-on-life-support reputation? No one at all? Bueller? Bueller?

"Implicated as starting a hate campaign against LGBTQ people." Her methods are deeply inappropriate. She needs a mentor. https://t.co/nrKZNMiiwg — Ellen Carmichael 🌻 (@ellencarmichael) April 19, 2022

Forget a mentor; what Taylor Lorenz needs is a mental health professional. Maybe a whole team of mental health professionals. Her brain is beyond broken (assuming it was ever not broken to begin with, and that’s a biiiiig assumption).

The best thing for Taylor Lorenz and for society as a whole is for Taylor Lorenz to get the hell away from media of any kind.

