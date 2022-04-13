Yale has been a prestigious institution of higher learning for several hundred of years. Being admitted to Yale can ultimately open all kinds of doors.

It can also make other people want to slam doors shut on their own heads.

Ladies and gentlemen, meet Evan, a Yale student who had the opportunity to ask conservative commentator Michael Knowles and GOP Sen. Ted Cruz a really thoughtful question and instead decided to do this:

Yale student: "Assuming it would end global hunger, would you fellate another man?" Conservative commentator Michael Knowles says "absolutely not." Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) declines to answer. pic.twitter.com/Qeg7XJLfHF — The Recount (@therecount) April 12, 2022

Great use of everyone’s time, Evan!

I'm sorry, that's just a ridiculous question. Why not ask something realistic and informative? — SuzyQL (Not *that* Q) 🌻🕊 (@SuzyQL) April 12, 2022

Because lefty activist students are obnoxious AF and don’t care about reality or about being informed.

that question doesn't deserve the dignity of a response. — Howard Fulks (@hdfulks) April 12, 2022

Sen. Cruz didn’t directly answer the question because it was an incredibly stupid one. He did ask Evan a question, though, and we’d love to hear Evan’s answer to “If it would solve world hunger, would you vote for Donald Trump?” Shame the video cuts off after that.

The right answer to this is: "I would just give you ten bucks to do it" https://t.co/kAIbLaWZjj — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) April 13, 2022

Hey, maybe next time. Let’s just say we wouldn’t be remotely shocked for another lefty student to make a complete ass of himself by asking Cruz a similar question given the opportunity.

Anyway, for what it’s worth, here’s what Cruz had to say about it this morning:

Lefties seem fascinated with this story. I don’t believe the nutritional content is nearly that high. https://t.co/w9R6IESgFW — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 13, 2022

And scene.

