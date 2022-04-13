According to their Twitter bio, Pro Publica’s mission is “pursuing stories with moral force.” With their latest effort, we totally see where the “force” part comes in, but the “moral” aspect is a whole lot fuzzier:

“Based on our secret trove of IRS data on the ultrawealthy.” Sounds a bit ominous, no?

Eisinger gets into more detail in his lengthy thread, but we’re going to save ourselves and you some time by just posting one other tweet:

He seems really, really excited about this. Which seems … really, really disturbing to us.

We, too, would like an answer to that question. Because the phrase “secret trove of IRS data on the ultrawealthy” makes it sound like Pro Publica got up to some shady business.

 

And what does Pro Publica expect people to do with this information, exactly? Just tuck it into their back pockets and forget about it? We suppose that’s technically possible, but the more likely explanation is that they want readers to find a way to use it against the wealthy people named in the article. Because usually that’s what happens with this sort of thing.

Apparently no one at Pro Publica is concerned that these tactics might be used against regular people. Like, say, the regular people who work at Pro Publica.

Except, you know, for when the IRS was used against political enemies. Apparently some weaponization of the IRS is more equal than others.

What would it take for Twitter to take issue with Pro Publica’s little exposé? Would Pro Publica have to dig up dirt on high-level Twitter staff?

Someone should really write the rules down somewhere.

