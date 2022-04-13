As we told you, Touré was beside himself over yesterday’s mass shooting terrorist attack in a Brooklyn subway station. No, not because of the casualties … because the suspect is a black man, Frank James. But if you thought Touré was upset then, just imagine how out-of-his-mind he’ll be when he sees these tweets from Andy Ngô about Frank James’ purported social media activity:

Breaking: NYPD named Frank James as a person of interest in the #Brooklyn mass shooting. I looked into his social media. Like the Waukesha suspect & the Louisville BLM activist who allegedly tried to assassinate a mayoral candidate, he appeared to be a fan of black nationalism. pic.twitter.com/aUQZGakJfW — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 12, 2022

And, like both the Waukesha terrorist attack and the Louisville assassination attempt, yesterday’s subway attack will likely have fallen off the Left’s and MSM’s radars by the end of the week.

Moving on:

"I think I will kill you last" Frank James, the #Brooklyn mass shooting "person of interest," made disturbing posts recently suggesting he was going to kill people. pic.twitter.com/KPVGKNGmis — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 13, 2022

"Of all things remember this: every mother f—ker respects a gun shot wound" Some more social media posts by Frank R. James, the NYPD person of interest in the #Brooklyn mass shooting. He posted hatred of Trump & appeared to support black nationalism & BLM. pic.twitter.com/47NUncj0Ul — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 13, 2022

Let’s take this opportunity to be clear: none of this suggests that all Black Lives Matter activists or anti-Trump activists would open fire on innocent people. But this stuff is still worth highlighting, because if it had been a Trump supporter who had shot up a subway station, everything he or she had ever posted on social media would be used to paint the Right as a whole as terrorists.

"It's time for action" For years, Frank James, the person of interest in the #Brooklyn mass shooting, has made references to shooting and killing people on his Facebook posts. pic.twitter.com/dCzK4JddUp — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 13, 2022

Frank James, the person of interest in the #Brooklyn subway mass shooting, has many videos on YouTube discussing his militant black nationalist views. He recently expressed disappointment that Justice Ketanji Jackson is married to a white man. https://t.co/edHUVtTvwI pic.twitter.com/hL0ysMw5VM — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 13, 2022

"O black Jesus, please kill all the whiteys" Frank James, the person of interest in the #Brooklyn mass shooting, posted a photograph of the Dallas #BLM shooter who killed 5 cops. He also posted a prayer asking for whites to die. One of his videos is titled, "We once were kings." pic.twitter.com/s97iXfiyBH — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 13, 2022

Frank James, the person of interest in the #Brooklyn subway mass shooting, made a number of pro-communist and pro-Fidel Castro posts in the past. His more recent posts and videos have pivoted obsessively to black nationalist interests. pic.twitter.com/Nvh1aoINR8 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 13, 2022

One of the videos posted on the Facebook belonging to Frank James, the #Brooklyn subway mass shooting person of interest, is titled, "C.I.L.L. WHITEY." Frank James talked about a race war in many of his videos. He appeared to believe that blacks could not prosper among whites. pic.twitter.com/XbgZveVkip — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 13, 2022

Frank James, the wanted person of interest in the #Brooklyn subway mass shooting, has a Twitter account where he posted support for black nationalist group Nation of Islam. He also shared video of Tariq Nasheed. pic.twitter.com/dNZjJNxYxh — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 13, 2022

"F— you & your white ass too, you white racist mother f—ker"

"Slant-eyed f—king piece of sh—"

"You're a crime against f—king nature, you Spanish speaking mother f—ker" The person of interest in the #Brooklyn mass shooting posted a video of himself shouting racial insults in NYC. pic.twitter.com/ajBkMJJnbb — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 13, 2022

This is pretty incriminating stuff.

He seems nice. — Slowseph 🌖 (@SlowsephNGMI) April 13, 2022

Is there any doubt, anywhere, that if Frank James were a white Trump supporter, his face and these screenshots and videos would be plastered all over mainstream media outlets and being used as proof that Trump supporters are white nationalist neo-Nazis?

