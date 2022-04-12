What a shame that Adam Kinzinger doesn’t want to stick around in Congress. With him gone, we’ll have to find another bonehead Republican Resistance representative to point and laugh at.

This morning, Kinzinger had some deep thoughts about Vladimir Putin’s continuously escalating aggression against Ukraine, and for some reason, he thought it’d be a good idea to share those thoughts with the people of Twitter:

There are many who say Russia is trying to draw us into the war, and America is almost “heroic” in restraint. Nonsense. If Russia wants to provoke they will. But Putin fears NATO. This is the first war where an alliance can stop it in a few days, but fears a weaker enemy. — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) April 12, 2022

Still with him? OK. Good. Then you’re gonna love the ending:

If we let nukes prevent us from action then expect literally every country to try to get nukes in next few years — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) April 12, 2022

See? We told you you wouldn’t be disappointed!

Heh. Yeah, that was pretty much our response as well. Where the heck does he keep coming up with this stuff? Does he have a big suggestion box somewhere where he just accepts policy advice from total randos?

Well have I got news for you. https://t.co/Bq2bN68GC0 — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) April 12, 2022

We’re not sure Adam’s ready for it.

Bro. What century are you tweeting from? — Cox (@HOLYSMKES) April 12, 2022

Countries realizing for the first time in 2022 that they want nukes for deterrence. https://t.co/rePRRDjSBQ pic.twitter.com/BNqcB5EDw0 — Damin Toell (@damintoell) April 12, 2022

“B*tching on Twitter” has pretty much been Adam Kinzinger’s M.O. for the past several years, so why would he stop now?

The Kinzingerian view being that the best way to stop nuclear proliferation in the 'next few years' is …. to risk a nuclear war now ….? Hello? https://t.co/qYukUwdztx — Gray Connolly (@GrayConnolly) April 12, 2022

Look at the big brain on Adam. Lol https://t.co/VeoO7K8of6 — /ž§¥ (@TheSmokingYeti) April 12, 2022

It’s as big as the whole galaxy!

Your daily reminder that this man is the "righteous" republican on the J6 committee https://t.co/Ut8Bb85dvB — Joe Stubbs (@joey_stubb) April 12, 2022

Not as though we’d forgotten, but it never hurts to be reminded.

I don't say this lightly, as I believe you should only use extreme rhetoric when it's absolutely warranted, but: Adam Kinzinger is as dumb as Eric Swalwell. https://t.co/1v525s9I1Q — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) April 12, 2022

Harsh, but fair.

***

Related:

Adam Kinzinger quote-tweets Louise Mensch over his new hot take on Russia and the nuclear threat

Adam Kinzinger reminds MSNBC viewers that even though Joe Biden is POTUS, it’s Donald Trump who emboldened Putin

Recommended Twitchy Video