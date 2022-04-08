We apologize for having missed this earlier this week. And we mean that sincerely, because it’s amazing.

During Senate confirmation hearings for Beth Prichard Geer, Joe Biden’s nominee to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the Tennessee Valley Authority, GOP Sen. Joni Ernst asked Geer to reconcile her professed belief in civility with what Geer had said about Ernst in a 2015 tweet. And let’s just say, Geer didn’t do a very good job acquitting herself.

Watch:

Did Biden nominate ANYONE to his administration who didn't have nasty tweets about Republicans? Before she was a Biden nominee seeking Senate confirmation @bpa65 was a resistance tweeter attacking @SenJoniErnst's appearance as "hideous." Now she's in front of her in committee. pic.twitter.com/N0DSBuVEil — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 6, 2022

Ooooooof.

Yeah, we’re gonna need to watch that again. Hope you guys don’t mind!

I would have ✨died on the spot✨@SenJoniErnst just confronted a Biden nominee with a FLOORCHART of her 2015 tweet attacking Ernst’s physical appearance 😳💀 pic.twitter.com/Ysh51OUKar — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) April 6, 2022

You can almost see Beth Prichard Geer shrinking into herself. No wonder she locked her Twitter account:

What a shame. Now people can’t tweet at her to tell her how utterly owned she got by Joni Ernst.

It’s always good to see a liberal exposed as a hypocrite. Especially when said liberal is a Democratic president’s nominee.

This is savage https://t.co/Qp93pgqZo5 — Marc Lobliner – IFBB Pro (@MarcLobliner) April 7, 2022

THAT'S gonna leave a mark… https://t.co/aT3qy5znB9 — Tweeting Indiscriminately (@mgcat) April 7, 2022

Good. It should leave a mark. A huge one.

