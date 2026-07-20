Girls ‘Bully’ a Boy to Stop Playing Soccer (on the Girls’ Team)

Here's a story with a happy ending. A young man named Parker Tirrell left the girls' soccer team during his junior year of high school, saying that "it wasn't fun anymore" and that he didn't love "all the politics that surround the game at the moment." That's as good as self-deporting. This poster says that Tirrell was "bullied" into quitting the soccer team. One time, there was a team that dressed for the game, and then half of the varsity girls refused to play. Even more shocking: another team used eye black to paint PGS (Protect Girls' Sports) under their eyes.

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New Hampshire girls bullied a transgender boy to stop playing soccer.



They painted "PGS" (protect girls sports) under their eyes when forced to play against him. pic.twitter.com/XVuyNbDPb9 — Jeremy Kauffman 🦔🌲🌕 (@jeremykauffman) July 20, 2026

Even the original poster refers to Tirrell as "him."

Girls standing up for themselves against a boy attempting to manipulate and abuse them is not bullying. — Shashi (@shashigalore) July 20, 2026

The administration is bullying the girls by forcing them to play against a boy. The girls stood up for their rights. Blame the bullies in the administration, not the children. — Belissa Cohen Outlaw Jewess (@BelissaCohen) July 20, 2026

How is it "bullying" when the girls protest in non-violent ways? A boy forcing his way into girls sports is much more violent with a higher chance for the girls to be injured, and lose their medals. He's the bully. Stop gaslighting women and girls protecting their boundaries. — Colorado Principled Physicians (@ColoradoDoctors) July 20, 2026

In reality the girls stood up to a bully. Good. 👍🏼 — Taylor Silverman (@tmsilverman) July 20, 2026

No, New Hampshire girls banded together to stand up to a boy trying to bully his way into their sport. — Louise Hill (@Madeittoofar) July 20, 2026

Cool.



But they didn't make him stop playing soccer. He can go play soccer for the correct team. — GalosGann (@galos_gann) July 20, 2026

Good for them! They’re literally the ones who should be protesting this shit. — Cat Facts (@536e6f77) July 20, 2026

First off, this is in no way shape or form "bullying"



Second, he deserves it for being a male trying to infringe on female sports.



Why is shielding this mentally ill boy from the truth more important than protecting the girls from the risk of injury from playing with a male? — Random Joe (@RandomJoe19) July 20, 2026

The word “bullied” is doing a lot of work here. — 'sTrewth (@strewth15) July 20, 2026

Indeed.

How is that bullying? How is it that forcing to play with him is not bullying? — Joe Wellman (@JoeWell07186841) July 20, 2026

Why do you use the word "bullied"? — Anthony Balducci (@AnthonyBalducc5) July 20, 2026

"Manipulative bully attempting to force himself into girls' sports forced out by girls standing up to him" — ((DarkTechObserver)) (@DarkTechMonitor) July 20, 2026

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If he's getting bullied by girls maybe he's right about his gender. — Albert Berg (@Albert_Berg) July 20, 2026

The press clippings attached indicate that parents of the girls bullied the boy too, protesting by wearing pink armbands with two X's drawn on them.

We see a lot of posts on X suggesting that bullying should make a comeback. There are a lot of people who should be shoved into lockers. This, of course, was not "bullying." This was shaming.

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