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Girls ‘Bully’ a Boy to Stop Playing Soccer (on the Girls’ Team)

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on July 20, 2026
Twitchy

Here's a story with a happy ending. A young man named Parker Tirrell left the girls' soccer team during his junior year of high school, saying that "it wasn't fun anymore" and that he didn't love "all the politics that surround the game at the moment." That's as good as self-deporting. This poster says that Tirrell was "bullied" into quitting the soccer team. One time, there was a team that dressed for the game, and then half of the varsity girls refused to play. Even more shocking: another team used eye black to paint PGS (Protect Girls' Sports) under their eyes.

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Even the original poster refers to Tirrell as "him."

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Indeed.

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The press clippings attached indicate that parents of the girls bullied the boy too, protesting by wearing pink armbands with two X's drawn on them.

We see a lot of posts on X suggesting that bullying should make a comeback. There are a lot of people who should be shoved into lockers. This, of course, was not "bullying." This was shaming.

***

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