Tom Nichols may come off as an insufferable, smug elitist, but that’s only because … he’s an insufferable, smug elitist.

A lot has been requested of Americans throughout the COVID pandemic, and many of those Americans have been willing to do what’s been asked of them. They’ve followed the rules. Worn their masks, gotten their vaccines … everything. And now, faced with the likely prospect of being asked to get a second COVID booster shot, many are starting to wonder when things will truly go back to normal. Assuming that things will ever be allowed to go back to normal.

And Tom Nichols is making it abundantly clear that he has absolutely no desire whatsoever to try to understand where they’re coming from:

We wish Tom would sit in his car for many hours and drive way the hell away from us. Because man. He’s just the absolute worst.

Tom would probably take that as a compliment, proud MSNBC talking head that he is. It is, of course, not a compliment.

Tom lives for sneering elitism. It’s what gets him out of bed in the morning and into his lounge chair, where he can smoke his cigar and toplessly sunbathe in peace.

That’s definitely what it’s code for in the circles Tom Nichols crawls in.

When was the last time Tom Nichols deigned to even drive past a Chick-fil-A?

Seriously, though, who’d want to ride in a car with Tom Nichols?

OK, so idiots would want to ride in a car with Tom Nichols, then. Fair enough.

***

