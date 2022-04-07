Tom Nichols may come off as an insufferable, smug elitist, but that’s only because … he’s an insufferable, smug elitist.

A lot has been requested of Americans throughout the COVID pandemic, and many of those Americans have been willing to do what’s been asked of them. They’ve followed the rules. Worn their masks, gotten their vaccines … everything. And now, faced with the likely prospect of being asked to get a second COVID booster shot, many are starting to wonder when things will truly go back to normal. Assuming that things will ever be allowed to go back to normal.

And Tom Nichols is making it abundantly clear that he has absolutely no desire whatsoever to try to understand where they’re coming from:

People who will sit in their cars for an hour for Chik-Fil-A are totally not gonna have it if they have to go for one extra booster shot a year — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) April 7, 2022

We wish Tom would sit in his car for many hours and drive way the hell away from us. Because man. He’s just the absolute worst.

The guy's twitter account is basically an MSNBC bumper sticker generator. pic.twitter.com/e6f4DMessL — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) April 7, 2022

Tom would probably take that as a compliment, proud MSNBC talking head that he is. It is, of course, not a compliment.

No one has ever sat in their car for an hour at Chick-fil-A – because Chick-fil-A is efficient AF. In fact, they should have been in charge of the vaccine rollouts. (you’ve awakened Chick-fil-A Twitter) — Sarah Posey (@catoposey) April 7, 2022

Tom lives for sneering elitism. It’s what gets him out of bed in the morning and into his lounge chair, where he can smoke his cigar and toplessly sunbathe in peace.

Chik-fil-a is code for middle America peasants in some circles. https://t.co/LPu7lEmmyJ — Catalog Cover (@catalogcover) April 7, 2022

That’s definitely what it’s code for in the circles Tom Nichols crawls in.

He landed on Chick-Fil-A because

1. The lowly peasants like it

2. They're a villain in the eyes of his target audience — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) April 7, 2022

When was the last time Tom Nichols deigned to even drive past a Chick-fil-A?

Tell me you’ve never been to a CFA without telling me you’ve never been to a CFA. https://t.co/247NMM9FZK — Jeremy Thorsen (@JJThorsen) April 7, 2022

Everything else aside, no one has ever ever sat in line for an hour at Chik-Fil-A. https://t.co/jgBwaENpZQ — Jason Nark (@JasonNark) April 7, 2022

Someone doesn't know the Chic fil A drive through line…. an hour? Lmao!! I've never spent more than 3 min in that line. https://t.co/iSHQRoCJbK — Josh (@JoshSaunde) April 7, 2022

I love @ChickfilA; we eat there at least a couple of times per week. Never waited more than 10 mins in line —long lines but they move fast. And I am double boosted (didn’t have to wait in line for that either, made an appointment @cvspharmacy). https://t.co/Wwp88bIAvw — David I. Ramadan (@DavidIRamadan) April 7, 2022

how TF have you not heard of the APP that can be installed on your phone where you order ahead? also, please get all 12 of the booster shots and don't forget to 4x mask even while you're driving your car all by yourself, idiot https://t.co/I6nEv1nGag — Max Q ⚡ (@Randy_Shannon) April 7, 2022

Seriously, though, who’d want to ride in a car with Tom Nichols?

This guy puts down an entire group of people he knows nothing about and flaunts his lack of knowledge about CoVID in one tweet for some cheap likes from other idiots. https://t.co/nOl65u7qPZ — Melissa (@tchangel) April 7, 2022

OK, so idiots would want to ride in a car with Tom Nichols, then. Fair enough.

he is a parody of himself at this point — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) April 7, 2022

***

Related:

Tom Nichols reveals GOP partly consists of ‘right-wing Republicans who think of Putin as this white Christian savior of civilization,’ but he can’t name one

Tom Nichols is upset with CNN’s ‘irresponsible’ chyron quoting President Biden’s exact words

Recommended Twitchy Video