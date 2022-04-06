Feeling the squeeze on your wallet every time you need to gas up your car? Sick and emotionally exhausted at the thought of once again having to choose between buying enough groceries and buying enough gas to get to the grocery store?

There’s an important lesson to be learned from all this, says Democratic Rep. Diana DeGette. We need to ditch fossil fuels for clean energy ASAP. It’s the only way we can survive, for our economy, for our environment, and for our national security:

Having trouble following DeGette’s logic? No problem. Townhall’s Katie Pavlich has helpfully translated it into words we can all perfectly understand:

Not that we needed further confirmation that Democrats and the Biden administration are attempting to punish us into submission by forcing us to invest in energy that we literally can’t afford, but there it is, from Diana DeGette. Right out there in the open.

DeGette and the Democrats have no sympathy for the millions of Americans struggling to pay for gasoline, struggling to survive in this economy. They certainly don’t have any empathy. This really is all about money. Dems’ goal is to enrich themselves at any cost, their constituents be damned.

When Dems tell you who they are, believe them.

And then, defeat them.

