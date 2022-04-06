Feeling the squeeze on your wallet every time you need to gas up your car? Sick and emotionally exhausted at the thought of once again having to choose between buying enough groceries and buying enough gas to get to the grocery store?

There’s an important lesson to be learned from all this, says Democratic Rep. Diana DeGette. We need to ditch fossil fuels for clean energy ASAP. It’s the only way we can survive, for our economy, for our environment, and for our national security:

Rep. Diana DeGette, Chair of the House Energy & Commerce Committee says that high gas prices are "why we as a country must work to break our addiction to oil as quickly as possible…we must work as quickly as possible to go to that clean energy future." pic.twitter.com/hGuhBiN5Ll — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 6, 2022

Having trouble following DeGette’s logic? No problem. Townhall’s Katie Pavlich has helpfully translated it into words we can all perfectly understand:

The pain is the point. High gas prices are an expensive choice purposely inflicted on the American people by Democrats fulfilling their radical climate agenda. https://t.co/pmduckuVqN — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 6, 2022

Not that we needed further confirmation that Democrats and the Biden administration are attempting to punish us into submission by forcing us to invest in energy that we literally can’t afford, but there it is, from Diana DeGette. Right out there in the open.

DeGette and the Democrats have no sympathy for the millions of Americans struggling to pay for gasoline, struggling to survive in this economy. They certainly don’t have any empathy. This really is all about money. Dems’ goal is to enrich themselves at any cost, their constituents be damned.

When Dems tell you who they are, believe them.

And then, defeat them.

GET THEM — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 6, 2022

Recommended Twitchy Video