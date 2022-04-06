Earlier, we told you about Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison and his, um, colorful comments about  the Republican Party. Just to reiterate, he said some pretty terrible things:

Harrison was also sure to give a special shout-out to GOP Sen. Tom Cotton:

That’s very lovely talk from the face of the Democratic Party.

Trending

It’s probably safe to assume that they do, but they can’t be as careless with their language as Jaime Harrison. Not on purpose, at least.

That remains to be seen. But for the record, no less than Hillary Clinton agrees with Harrison’s characterizations. Here’s what she had to say:

If Jaime Harrison’s comments will be a headache for his Democratic Party allies, what will Hillary Clinton’s comments be? A stroke? Because geez. She’s not only agreed that the Republican Party is made up of fearmongering fascist frauds, but also that Tom Cotton is figuratively infested with maggots.

Is that the sort of language Democrats want coming from their party’s distinguished elder stateswoman? Isn’t it the sort of language that got the Party into trouble last time she used it?

Like, if they wanna go this route again, we’re not gonna stand in their way.

It’s a bold strategy, for sure. Can’t wait to see if it pays off for them!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Democratic National CommitteeDemocratsDNCfascismfearfraudGOPHillary ClintonJaime HarrisonrepublicansTom Cotton

Recommended Twitchy Video