Earlier, we told you about Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison and his, um, colorful comments about the Republican Party. Just to reiterate, he said some pretty terrible things:

DNC Chairman Jamie Harrison, on the GOP on Morning Joe this am: “It is a party built on fraud, fear and fascism. They don’t deserve to be in power.” — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) April 6, 2022

Harrison was also sure to give a special shout-out to GOP Sen. Tom Cotton:

He also called Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton “a maggot-infested man” who “doesn’t deserve to be in the US Senate” because he blocked Obama’s nominee as Ambassador to the Bahamas — in the same interview. — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) April 6, 2022

That’s very lovely talk from the face of the Democratic Party.

Harrison is the official spokesman for the Democratic Party. Wondering if the Biden White House shares Harrison’s sentiments? — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) April 6, 2022

It’s probably safe to assume that they do, but they can’t be as careless with their language as Jaime Harrison. Not on purpose, at least.

Harrison’s appearance was tailored for this platform, but will probably cause headaches for his Democratic Party allies (and critics). — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) April 6, 2022

That remains to be seen. But for the record, no less than Hillary Clinton agrees with Harrison’s characterizations. Here’s what she had to say:

If Jaime Harrison’s comments will be a headache for his Democratic Party allies, what will Hillary Clinton’s comments be? A stroke? Because geez. She’s not only agreed that the Republican Party is made up of fearmongering fascist frauds, but also that Tom Cotton is figuratively infested with maggots.

Is that the sort of language Democrats want coming from their party’s distinguished elder stateswoman? Isn’t it the sort of language that got the Party into trouble last time she used it?

Like, if they wanna go this route again, we’re not gonna stand in their way.

She's doing the deplorables again? https://t.co/0x3rP5VJbZ — Lazer Rubin (@lazer_rubin) April 6, 2022

It’s a bold strategy, for sure. Can’t wait to see if it pays off for them!

