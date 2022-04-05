Former President Barack Obama was the guest of honor at the White House today. The occasion? Celebrating the Affordable Care Act with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Hugs! Bring it in, everybody!

Fmr President @BarackObama: "To get the bill passed we had to make compromises. We didn't get everything we wanted. That wasn't a reason not to do it. If you can get millions of people health coverage and better protection, it is, to quote a famous American, 'a pretty big deal.'" pic.twitter.com/kG4tCWZBnF — CSPAN (@cspan) April 5, 2022

Thank goodness they didn’t get everything they wanted. What they did get did enough damage as it is. It’s still wreaking havoc on people’s lives and finances and health care, all these years later.

But Barack Obama doesn’t want to talk about any of that. Just like he didn’t want to talk about any of it back when we knew it was going to screw over millions of Americans. Any and all criticism of Obamacare, no matter how valid, was just “misinformation”:

Barack Obama complains about the “misinformation” being spread about Obamacare when they were trying to pass it — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) April 5, 2022

Dems have been dismissing inconvenient truths as “misinformation” for years. Anything to avoid taking responsibility for the things that are all their fault.

A rare moment of self reflection for him. https://t.co/7R962SvhtP — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 5, 2022

If only the self-reflection had been intentional on his part. Alas, it never was when he was in office, and we’d be foolish to expect it to be different now.

Yeah, I remember that too! "Here is a guarantee that I've made. If you have insurance that you like, then you will be able to keep that insurance. If you've got a doctor that you like, you will be able to keep your doctor."https://t.co/6gb8jsUxcm https://t.co/o1o5UvIn0Q — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) April 5, 2022

From “Mr Lie of the Year” himself, huh? — Ryan Aber 🛢🤠 (@RyanAber) April 5, 2022

A lie so bad, not even PolitiFact could defend it. That’s really Barack Obama’s legacy, isn’t it? Indefensible lies.

And being the kiss of death, of course:

NEW: Responding to my question what he says to Democrats worried about the midterms, President Obama tells me: “We got a story to tell, just got to tell it.” pic.twitter.com/eBFsi0o9rA — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) April 5, 2022

Yeah, Mr. Obama. You go tell that story.

LOL. What story would they tell??? https://t.co/3lTZWgPrQc — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 5, 2022

No specific details yet, but that doesn’t really matter. We already know how this story’s gonna end for Joe Biden and the Democrats.

