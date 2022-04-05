Former President Barack Obama was the guest of honor at the White House today. The occasion? Celebrating the Affordable Care Act with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Hugs! Bring it in, everybody!

Thank goodness they didn’t get everything they wanted. What they did get did enough damage as it is. It’s still wreaking havoc on people’s lives and finances and health care, all these years later.

But Barack Obama doesn’t want to talk about any of that. Just like he didn’t want to talk about any of it back when we knew it was going to screw over millions of Americans. Any and all criticism of Obamacare, no matter how valid, was just “misinformation”:

Trending

Dems have been dismissing inconvenient truths as “misinformation” for years. Anything to avoid taking responsibility for the things that are all their fault.

If only the self-reflection had been intentional on his part. Alas, it never was when he was in office, and we’d be foolish to expect it to be different now.

A lie so bad, not even PolitiFact could defend it. That’s really Barack Obama’s legacy, isn’t it? Indefensible lies.

And being the kiss of death, of course:

Yeah, Mr. Obama. You go tell that story.

No specific details yet, but that doesn’t really matter. We already know how this story’s gonna end for Joe Biden and the Democrats.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: affordable care actBarack ObamaObamaCare

Recommended Twitchy Video