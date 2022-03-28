The Resistance-Lovers Trump-Haters Club has a very big tent. That’s why you’ll find all kinds of quality people who are members. You’ve got ex-FBI dunce and CNN analyst Asha Rangappa, for example. And MSNBC analyst and Lincoln Project sexual predator enabler Steve Schmidt!

And … none other than Howard Stern. That’s right, folks. Howard Stern has graciously lent his voice to the chorus of smug, out-of-touch media personalities doing their damnedest to make Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at last night’s Oscars all about Donald Trump:

.@HowardStern Says Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Because 'Will Smith and Trump Are The Same Guy' https://t.co/TeyFtNZxMp — Mediaite (@Mediaite) March 28, 2022

Brace for brilliance and insightfulness:

In a commentary during his show Monday about Smith slapping Chris Rock across the face, Stern said, “He opened hand with a lot of force, smacks him right in the mouth on TV. Now the first thing I said to myself was ‘what the f*ck is going on, is this a bit?’ because where is security? This is a live television event!” “Not one person came out, because he’s Will Smith, this is how Trump gets away with sh*t. Will Smith and Trump are the same guy. He decided he’s going to take matters into his own hands. At a time when the world is at war. Bad timing, man. Calm your f*cking ass down,” Stern said during his SiriusXM show.

Will Smith didn’t slap Chris Rock because he’s Donald Trump or because of Donald Trump; he slapped Chris Rock because he’s Will Smith and made the conscious decision to choose violence over taking the high road.

Tell me Trump lives rent-free in your brain without telling me Trump lives rent-free in your brain. https://t.co/bdDQBqLbTG — Sarah (gif/jif) (@mamaswati) March 28, 2022

Wasn’t Howard Stern’s thing for decades that he didn’t give a crap about trying to fit into a mold? Because given the past few years, you’d never know. He’s reduced himself to trying to score the cheapest of Resistance points, which, it should be noted, are ultimately worthless.

It really is sad. And you don’t even need to have ever been a fan of Howard Stern to see that.

