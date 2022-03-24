In case you missed it yesterday, Democratic Sen. Cory Booker managed to bring Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson to tears with his effusive praise for her. He was as giddy as a schoolgirl! It was really quite pathetic.

And, because we’re nothing if not gluttons for punishment, here it is again:

The spectacle of it all. The absolute spectacle of it all. Democratic politicians are just so utterly shameless.

But we’d be remiss if we didn’t also shine a spotlight on the shameless Real Journalists™ who are always close behind the Democrats, ready with the drool buckets to catch the politicians’ slobber as well as their own. That’s why we wanted to make sure to bring this tweet from PBS anchor and NBC News Washington Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor:

Are you inspired yet? Well, are you???

Amazing!

Hey, it’s entirely possible that this story happened exactly as Judge Jackson told it. Because anything is possible. It seems a bit too-good-to-be-true, though. Especially if you consider this:

Great question.

That’s kinda the feeling we get, too.

Anyway, what we can say with certainty is that Yamiche Alcindor has absolutely no qualms about breathlessly gushing over Ketanji Brown Jackson, even though Alcindor’s job is to do journalism. Like, actual objective journalism. But Yamiche’s not even trying to hide her bias. Not even a little bit.

