In case you missed it yesterday, Democratic Sen. Cory Booker managed to bring Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson to tears with his effusive praise for her. He was as giddy as a schoolgirl! It was really quite pathetic.

And, because we’re nothing if not gluttons for punishment, here it is again:

Cory Booker's fawning over Judge Jackson makes her cry. pic.twitter.com/elrTH4FEhG — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 23, 2022

The spectacle of it all. The absolute spectacle of it all. Democratic politicians are just so utterly shameless.

But we’d be remiss if we didn’t also shine a spotlight on the shameless Real Journalists™ who are always close behind the Democrats, ready with the drool buckets to catch the politicians’ slobber as well as their own. That’s why we wanted to make sure to bring this tweet from PBS anchor and NBC News Washington Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor:

Judge Jackson said when she first got to Harvard she was feeling homesick and questioning whether she belonged. Then one day as she was walking through campus, a black woman who she did not know leaned in and said to her, “Persevere.” — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 23, 2022

Are you inspired yet? Well, are you???

When I first got to Rutgers I was feeling homesick and questioning whether I belonged. Then one day as I was walking through campus, a woman who I did not know leaned in and said to me "Alcohol." https://t.co/tnpzQ5Lg5C — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) March 24, 2022

Amazing!

and then everyone clapped. https://t.co/ibVJ1sTilw — Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) March 24, 2022

My dog just told me a similar story while she was lecturing me on quantum physics https://t.co/PbI1pCeU3w — Ty ⚣ (@bundle_of_wood) March 24, 2022

and then they crossed their arms over their chest and chanted “RUTHKANDA FOREVER!” https://t.co/LD2nD5EQXx — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) March 24, 2022

Hey, it’s entirely possible that this story happened exactly as Judge Jackson told it. Because anything is possible. It seems a bit too-good-to-be-true, though. Especially if you consider this:

How did she know it was a woman if she isn’t a biologist https://t.co/SFch4yTo3a — Elcio S R Filho, Spews The Best Russian Caviar (@F_R_S_E) March 24, 2022

Great question.

Does this sound real? It sounds to me like another story someone dreamed up so they could sell t-shirts to Democrats. https://t.co/PEArer8Dx4 — Jesse Pinkman’s Roomba (@corrcomm) March 24, 2022

That’s kinda the feeling we get, too.

Anyway, what we can say with certainty is that Yamiche Alcindor has absolutely no qualms about breathlessly gushing over Ketanji Brown Jackson, even though Alcindor’s job is to do journalism. Like, actual objective journalism. But Yamiche’s not even trying to hide her bias. Not even a little bit.

Recommended Twitchy Video