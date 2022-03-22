Even though it’s the second day of the Senate confirmation hearings for Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, we still feel like it’s worth highlighting Daily Beast expert on “politics stuff” Matt Fuller’s take from yesterday, because it’s still just as piping-hot today:

Today is a good day to remember that Christine Blasey Ford credibly claimed that Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her—accurately recalled who he was hanging out with, passed an FBI polygraph, and provided notes from her therapist about the assault—and Republicans didn’t care. — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) March 21, 2022

Great point, Matt!

Said no one who was actually paying attention to the Senate confirmation hearings for Brett Kavanaugh or the aftermath of his confirmation to the Supreme Court.

Pretty much everything you said was a lie except for the spelling of the names. https://t.co/RVg2KHEVD1 — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) March 22, 2022

Come on, Matt. This is basic politics stuff.

"accurately recalled who he was hanging out with" — she named four people that were allegedly present the night of the assault, none of whom backed her story, including her lifelong female friend. No one can produce any evidence she ever even met Kavanaugh. https://t.co/LqOobBHOaG — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) March 22, 2022

Also polygraphs are unscientific garbage that are inadmissible in court for a reason, and her therapist notes didn't mention Kavanaugh, only that she claimed she'd been assaulted in the past. Decent people don't put stock in accusations that are entirely unsupported. — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) March 22, 2022

Then we have no choice but to conclude that Matt Fuller is not a decent person. At the very least, he’s not a decent journalist. Because decent journalists don’t work so hard to rewrite history, especially history that we’re most definitely old enough to remember.

always a little spooky when a person who is paid to report the news manages somehow to get basically every detail of a major news event either wrong or twisted. https://t.co/0YDYr75bFA — Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) March 22, 2022

1. the four people she "accurately recalled" hanging out w/ denied any recollection of attending such a party 2. her lawyers managed the polygraph. two questions asked by a former FBI staffer. 3. her therapist notes say nothing about Kavanaugh other than that, solid points! — Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) March 22, 2022

OK, we suppose it’s technically possible that Matt Fuller really is just misremembering what happened. But if that’s the case, he’s misremembering an awful lot of details. And still not giving us any reason to trust him or his reporting on politics stuff (or on anything, really).

polygraphs are already voodoo bullshit (there's a reason they're generally inadmissible in an actual courtroom). then there's whatever the hell this is. pic.twitter.com/z5DLE39Twe — Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) March 22, 2022

Someone should hook Matt up to a polygraph machine and ask him if he’s a serious person. Just for giggles!

Today is a good day to remember that the left smeared the last Republican nominee as a rapist, demanded an FBI investigation that turned up nothing, and then insisted the FBI investigation didn’t matter anyway. And are still smearing years later. https://t.co/SSe6NLeXIV — Sunny McSunnyface 🇺🇦 🌻 (@sunnyright) March 22, 2022

Also a good day to realize that the same “journalists” who smeared the last Republican SCOTUS nominee as a rapist are now outraged that the Democratic nominee is being asked questions about her actual judicial record. https://t.co/SSe6NLeXIV — Sunny McSunnyface 🇺🇦 🌻 (@sunnyright) March 22, 2022

Well, yeah.

