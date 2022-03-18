In his Twitter bio, Josh Marshall calls himself the “founder and reigning monarch at [Talking Points Memo.” It’s nice that he talks himself up like that. Confidence is important, especially when you’re as reliably wrong as he is. Gotta keep those self-esteem numbers up!

Marshall also refers to himself as a “lapsed historian,” which, as it turns out, is a very accurate label. Because it’s pretty clear from his take on the New York Times finally catching up to the New York Post and Daily Caller’s reporting and confirming that the Hunter Biden laptop story is true that Josh has a decidedly loose relationship with history:

pretty amazing to see people still hanging in to the Hunter Biden laptop thing. If people really want to fight for Russia my understanding is they’re currently recruiting volunteers. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) March 18, 2022

Josh has clearly learned nothing from recent history.

You still think the laptop is Russian disinfo, eh? Interesting. 🤔 — Just Jenn (@ZoeLightly) March 18, 2022

To be fair, we’re not entirely sure that Josh Marshall actually believes that the Hunter Biden laptop story is Russian disinformation. But if he doesn’t actually believe it, there’s no doubt in our minds that he’s going to tell himself that it’s Russian disinformation in order to avoid having to face the truth and admit that Hunter Biden and Joe Biden are bad news and the haters were right all along.

This isn't an argument lol https://t.co/GtnC51WcQ4 — Armin Rosen (@ArminRosen) March 18, 2022

Technically, it’s an argument. It’s just a really, really embarrassingly bad one.

I love how some of these people have convinced themselves that reflexively screaming “RUSSIA!” is the answer to all their problems. How lazy is this? 😂⬇️ https://t.co/SRj99dJAyT — Jesse Pinkman’s Roomba (@corrcomm) March 18, 2022

Because the best way to fight Russia is to falsely claim inconvenient news stories are Russian disinformation? https://t.co/eJ9zUOoeKo — Eli Lake (@EliLake) March 18, 2022

That’s not the best way, but it’s the only way for Real Journalists™ like Josh Marshall. Denial is like a security blanket to these people.

Oh well. Hopefully for Josh’s sake, his pathetic public display won’t have been a total loss:

Let’s hope Ron Klain will reward Josh’s effort!

