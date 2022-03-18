In his Twitter bio, Josh Marshall calls himself the “founder and reigning monarch at [Talking Points Memo.” It’s nice that he talks himself up like that. Confidence is important, especially when you’re as reliably wrong as he is. Gotta keep those self-esteem numbers up!

Marshall also refers to himself as a “lapsed historian,” which, as it turns out, is a very accurate label. Because it’s pretty clear from his take on the New York Times finally catching up to the New York Post and Daily Caller’s reporting and confirming that the Hunter Biden laptop story is true that Josh has a decidedly loose relationship with history:

Josh has clearly learned nothing from recent history.

To be fair, we’re not entirely sure that Josh Marshall actually believes that the Hunter Biden laptop story is Russian disinformation. But if he doesn’t actually believe it, there’s no doubt in our minds that he’s going to tell himself that it’s Russian disinformation in order to avoid having to face the truth and admit that Hunter Biden and Joe Biden are bad news and the haters were right all along.

Technically, it’s an argument. It’s just a really, really embarrassingly bad one.

That’s not the best way, but it’s the only way for Real Journalists™ like Josh Marshall. Denial is like a security blanket to these people.

Oh well. Hopefully for Josh’s sake, his pathetic public display won’t have been a total loss:

Let’s hope Ron Klain will reward Josh’s effort!

