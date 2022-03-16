Life as we know it is full of mysteries. Which came first, the chicken or the egg? Who was the first person who decided to try eating an artichoke?

And, perhaps the biggest mystery of all: what in God’s name is a “gay conservative”?

Of course you’re perplexed, RazzLi! Who wouldn’t be? What made you ask this question?

Ah, OK. We see.

Trending

Well, is there someone out there who can answer RazzLi’s question? You bet there is!

And that person is none other than failed Florida Democratic congressional candidate and consistent nutjob Pam Keith. Take it away, Pam:

What makes that explanation so great is how simple it is. And what makes that explanation so stupid is everything else about it.

But tremendously on-brand for Pam Keith.

Classy AF.

***

Related:

Florida Dem Pam Keith says 9/11/01 ‘ceased being the worst thing that happened to America in my lifetime’ on 1/6/21

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: blackBrandon StrakaFloridagay conservativegay conservativesHomophobiahomophobicPam Keithracismracistwhite supremacist

Recommended Twitchy Video