Life as we know it is full of mysteries. Which came first, the chicken or the egg? Who was the first person who decided to try eating an artichoke?

And, perhaps the biggest mystery of all: what in God’s name is a “gay conservative”?

Can anyone tell me what a “Gay Conservative” is? I’m perplexed. — RazzLi (@razzli_) March 15, 2022

Of course you’re perplexed, RazzLi! Who wouldn’t be? What made you ask this question?

Ah, OK. We see.

Well, is there someone out there who can answer RazzLi’s question? You bet there is!

And that person is none other than failed Florida Democratic congressional candidate and consistent nutjob Pam Keith. Take it away, Pam:

It’s like a Black white supremacist, but in a Brooks Brothers outfit. https://t.co/omCFE5LV6Z — Pam Keith, Esq. (@PamKeithFL) March 15, 2022

What makes that explanation so great is how simple it is. And what makes that explanation so stupid is everything else about it.

This is as homophobic as it gets. Absolutely bigoted ass bullshit. https://t.co/jrMkEZumKV — Chris Barron 🇺🇸 (@ChrisRBarron) March 16, 2022

But tremendously on-brand for Pam Keith.

Racism plus homophobia in a single tweet. Keep it classy Pam. — Jumanji (@jg091297) March 16, 2022

Classy AF.

You are a terrible person. — Nicco (@harambe_fren) March 15, 2022

This is why everyone hates you — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) March 16, 2022

