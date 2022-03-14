GOP Sen. Mitt Romney still has his moments, but it seems like those moments are becoming a bit less frequent lately. He still deserves an apology from Joe Biden and the Democratic Party for being right about Russia back in 2012, because he absolutely was. But over the weekend, he made a statement for which he should be the one doing the apologizing.

Yesterday, he accused former Hawaii Democratic congresswoman and military veteran Tulsi Gabbard of “parroting false Russian propaganda” and declared that “her treasonous lies may very well cost lives.”

As we pointed out in our post about it, the Russian government apparently appreciates Gabbard’s comments about U.S.-funded biolabs in Ukraine and has in fact been airing her interview on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show on Russian state TV. But even taking that into consideration, Romney’s tweet goes way too far.

And, needless to say, Gabbard herself is quite angry about it. So this morning, she took to Twitter to take Mitt Romney to task over it:

As Jerry Seinfeld might say, when you throw out a word like “treasonous,” that’s a pretty big matzoh ball hanging out there.

It’s actually a huge matzoh ball, and if Romney’s gonna dish it out, he’d better be fully prepared to back it up. Otherwise, he’s the one who looks bad in this situation.

Over to you, Mitt Romney. The matzoh ball’s in your court.

