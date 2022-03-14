And now, for some totally reasonable and not-at-all-unhinged political commentary, we go to “The View.”

We’ll probably never get a chance to actually write that, so we figured we’d try it now, just to see what it’d feel like. For the record, it feels weird. Unnatural, actually. Because this is “The View” we’re dealing with, and particularly with Meghan McCain gone, sanity is all but impossible to come by.

On today’s edition of the nationally televised left-wing hen party, the ladies suggested that Tucker Carlson and Tulsi Gabbard should be investigated by the Justice Department for their work as foreign assets to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Several hosts of The View suggested that the DOJ should investigate Fox News host Tucker Carlson and former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard for peddling “Russian propaganda.” “They used to arrest people for doing stuff like this,” said Whoopi Goldberg. https://t.co/CDA5AmSb4N — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) March 14, 2022

More from the Daily Beast:

“I think DOJ, in the same way that it is setting up a task force to investigate Russian oligarchs, should look into people who are Russian propagandists and shilling for Putin,” she declared. “If you are a foreign asset to a dictator, it should be investigated, and, in fact, I remember when Tulsi Gabbard, and I hate that we’re discussing it because I think to myself, who is this woman? She’s a, you know, she’s no longer in Congress. She’s a failed presidential candidate.” Navarro continued: “She only practically exists on Twitter, and if that is correct, we’re giving her oxygen is what makes her relevant, but we are talking about her on ‘Hot Topics.’ But on the other hand, how do you not call out something that is repeating false Russian propaganda and that has been brought down?” Moderator Whoopi Goldberg, meanwhile, took Navarro’s suggestion several steps further. “They used to arrest people for doing stuff like this,” she exclaimed. “If they thought you were colluding with a Russian agent or putting out information or taking information and handing it over to Russia, they used to investigate stuff like this.”She added: “And I guess now, you know, there seems to be no bars. And people are not being told to hate Putin. Putin doesn’t need a reason to be hated. It’s pretty much clear.”

You’ve gotta watch this:

This is so deranged. The View calling for Tucker and Tulsi to be investigated by DOJ and suggest prison. pic.twitter.com/t96QRUVKrb — Watchdog (@LibWatchdog) March 14, 2022

Is it possible we’re just misinterpreting Ana Navarro’s remarks? Maybe she just said some stupid stuff when she was speaking off the cuff but would make more sense given the chance to explain herself in more detail later.

Or maybe she’d just double down on her derangement:

Foreign Agent Registration Act requires Americans acting as foreign agents to register and file reports detailing activities on behalf of the foreign government. Hell yes, we should find out if US Putin propagandists are acting as unregistered foreign agents in violation of law. https://t.co/jQ63agqxrc — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) March 14, 2022

It’s no straight-up treason accusation, but it’s, like, right up there.

In hell, I would be stuck with this woman and given needlepoint where I would have sit, poking my own fingers with a needle doing meaningless tasks while she prattles inanely. There's no reasoning with this sort of stupid. This is my version of hell. https://t.co/pNhHx7ChIN — Melissa Mackenzie (@MelissaTweets) March 14, 2022

“The View” is pretty close to hell on earth, it’s true.

Completely — dare we say it? — Putinesque:

Putin has the same policy on free speech as @ananavarro . https://t.co/D5Y0H3PsO2 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 14, 2022

Quite an illustrious club you belong to there, Ana.

Wow. Sounds like something that would happen in Russia. https://t.co/tSbFB9wVnk — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) March 14, 2022

Right?

This woman read about McCarthyism in the 1950s and excitedly jotted notes. I can't tell if Ana's an idiot or a sociopath. https://t.co/I9rpyTUmSq — Barfers (@Schmarfers) March 14, 2022

Little of column A, little of column B, most likely.

She definitely needs to brush up on her ‘merica:

Maybe study up on FARA before commenting about it https://t.co/EbaHcgKk0c pic.twitter.com/v4Uga4G8KX — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) March 14, 2022

OK, so that’s pretty compelling evidence that Ana Navarro is, in fact, toxically stupid.

Historically illiterate and insane is no way to go through life, Ana.

The lack of self awareness is stunning. Do they not hear themselves? Do they not see the obvious historical parallels? https://t.co/g581UPT84a — Bret Weinstein (@BretWeinstein) March 14, 2022

Evidently not. Either that, or they do but believe that they have the moral high ground so they can be as authoritarian as they wanna be.

Not: Are they coordinated

Rather: Who is coordinating pic.twitter.com/mWP1PqeZKI — Peter Strzok (@petestrzok) March 14, 2022

this is how the fbi opens investigations, apparently https://t.co/c3AQ4cdtSP — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) March 14, 2022

Hey, if that’s how the DOJ wants to handle Tucker Carlson and Tulsi Gabbard, Ana Navarro’s cool with it.

Trump broke so many people’s brains. It's truly sad to see. https://t.co/pp8CTAezNg — Aaron King iiikingz.eth (@AAKing27) March 14, 2022

Or he just helped expose them for who they really are.

Scratch a liberal, find a fascist. https://t.co/5JS3Zb2WRK — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) March 14, 2022

