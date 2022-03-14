And now, for some totally reasonable and not-at-all-unhinged political commentary, we go to “The View.”

We’ll probably never get a chance to actually write that, so we figured we’d try it now, just to see what it’d feel like. For the record, it feels weird. Unnatural, actually. Because this is “The View” we’re dealing with, and particularly with Meghan McCain gone, sanity is all but impossible to come by.

On today’s edition of the nationally televised left-wing hen party, the ladies suggested that Tucker Carlson and Tulsi Gabbard should be investigated by the Justice Department for their work as foreign assets to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

More from the Daily Beast:

“I think DOJ, in the same way that it is setting up a task force to investigate Russian oligarchs, should look into people who are Russian propagandists and shilling for Putin,” she declared. “If you are a foreign asset to a dictator, it should be investigated, and, in fact, I remember when Tulsi Gabbard, and I hate that we’re discussing it because I think to myself, who is this woman? She’s a, you know, she’s no longer in Congress. She’s a failed presidential candidate.”

Navarro continued: “She only practically exists on Twitter, and if that is correct, we’re giving her oxygen is what makes her relevant, but we are talking about her on ‘Hot Topics.’ But on the other hand, how do you not call out something that is repeating false Russian propaganda and that has been brought down?”

Moderator Whoopi Goldberg, meanwhile, took Navarro’s suggestion several steps further.

“They used to arrest people for doing stuff like this,” she exclaimed. “If they thought you were colluding with a Russian agent or putting out information or taking information and handing it over to Russia, they used to investigate stuff like this.”She added: “And I guess now, you know, there seems to be no bars. And people are not being told to hate Putin. Putin doesn’t need a reason to be hated. It’s pretty much clear.”

You’ve gotta watch this:

Is it possible we’re just misinterpreting Ana Navarro’s remarks? Maybe she just said some stupid stuff when she was speaking off the cuff but would make more sense given the chance to explain herself in more detail later.

Or maybe she’d just double down on her derangement:

It’s no straight-up treason accusation, but it’s, like, right up there.

“The View” is pretty close to hell on earth, it’s true.

Completely — dare we say it? — Putinesque:

Quite an illustrious club you belong to there, Ana.

Right?

Little of column A, little of column B, most likely.

She definitely needs to brush up on her ‘merica:

OK, so that’s pretty compelling evidence that Ana Navarro is, in fact, toxically stupid.

Historically illiterate and insane is no way to go through life, Ana.

Evidently not. Either that, or they do but believe that they have the moral high ground so they can be as authoritarian as they wanna be.

Hey, if that’s how the DOJ wants to handle Tucker Carlson and Tulsi Gabbard, Ana Navarro’s cool with it.

Or he just helped expose them for who they really are.

 

