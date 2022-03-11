According to their About page, “Together Rising transforms collective heartbreak into effective action.” Effective action like … “love flash mobs,” which apparently are the means through which they do most of their fundraising.

Anyway, recently, Together Rising has turned their attention to the collective heartbreak caused by Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill, also dishonestly referred to as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Earlier this week, they announced a $150,000 investment in organizations that serve LGBTQIA2S+ youth in Florida:

WE SAY GAY. Today, in response to the attack on queer families in Florida, Together Rising is investing $150,000 in three trusted organizations that are creating community and caring for LGBTQIA2S+ youth across Florida. Read our update: https://t.co/NdAOVu4n7Z pic.twitter.com/KvB69aVVme — Together Rising (@togetherrising) March 9, 2022

At some point, Together Rising decided to limit who could reply directly to that tweet.

Now why in the world would they want to do something like that? Were they worried that some people might not embrace their message of love and acceptance?

Or did they just get tired of getting dumped on?

The “LGBTQIA2S+” thing is certainly one reason to pile on Together Rising, but ultimately, it’s not the biggest one. No, that honor would have to belong to this bit right here:

What, exactly, is Together Rising suggesting there?

“There is no such thing as other people’s children.” There is no reasoning with people pushing that angle. — DankH2O (@Dank_H2O) March 11, 2022

It’s almost as if people pushing that angle are not reasonable people at all.

“There’s no such thing as other people’s children.” Is this a false flag Desantis operation? Are you TRYING to make his case for him? https://t.co/q1yZSJy7Zt — Nous Defions (@hughjassdevice) March 11, 2022

If they were trying to make the case for Ron DeSantis, what would they be doing differently?

“There’s no such thing as other peoples children”??!!

They continue to gift wrap this for the GOP. https://t.co/I0a07h33Um — Independent Fact Checker SiggmaK (@Siggmak) March 11, 2022

If they want to hurl themselves over the edge of the cliff, we’ll gladly move out of their way.

They’d just better not try to take our kids with them.

If you think "there's no such thing as other people's children", you are welcome to come for mine and find out just how wrong you are. https://t.co/85sMIJM7tb — G (@justthatG_uy) March 11, 2022

