Desperate times call for desperate measures. And boy oh boy, are Democrats desperate right now.

To be fair, desperation is nothing new for the Democratic Party. But this desperate effort from them today is world-class:

Republican politicians are unanimously opposing Democrats’ efforts to lower your everyday costs. What’s their plan? — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) March 8, 2022

Well, we know what Democrats’ plan is: to pretend that Democratic policies could save Americans if it weren’t for those pesky Republicans standing in the way.

don't you guys have the senate, house and Whitehouse? https://t.co/ANlqOtFJyT — Dr. Ricardo Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) March 8, 2022

you all literally have the white house and both chambers of congress https://t.co/9oKf97RYX7 — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) March 8, 2022

They can’t blame the Senate filibuster for their ineptitude. They just plain suck.

hey you guys, remember when joe biden and the democrats lowered gas prices by shutting down US production?

remember when the democrats defunded the police so rioters could tear up your cities? https://t.co/gXk3r23sT0 — -dz- (@idletexan) March 8, 2022

Y’all call spending more money “lowering costs”? 🤡 😂 https://t.co/Pny6mtdVnf — We the People Show (@Old1776Glory) March 8, 2022

That’s not how this works, Dems. That’s not how any of this works.

You villains have burned it all to the ground…and now you're trying to blame the good guys? https://t.co/0adDWjFpkW — Shari (@CAShariRocks) March 8, 2022

Classic projection. Goebbels : Accuse the other side of that which you are guilty https://t.co/Q9JSxsdfIQ — David Barth (@david_barth) March 8, 2022

The Democrats are sticking to their plan, which requires that they learn nothing from their mistakes.

Ironically, following that plan just makes it easier for the Republicans to follow theirs:

Beat the crap out of you in November. https://t.co/dVmv4yfObG — Brian (@dustopian) March 8, 2022

