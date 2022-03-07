Have you heard about the Parental Rights in Education bill being debated in Florida? No?

Well, maybe you’ve heard of the “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” which is how it’s being insanely simplistically referred to by much of the media and in famous-liberal circles.

The press is failing when it uses the Democratic nickname for a bill in every headline as if that is the actual name. I am talking about the Florida parental rights bill that critics call the "Don't Say Gay Bill." That's utter nonsense and while reports can certainly — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) March 7, 2022

point out that's how Democrats frame it, outlets do a disservice to readers and viewers when they call it that because there is nothing in the legislation that says it. This NPR story is particularly egregious. Look at the headline. If you read the story it gets worse. Cont… pic.twitter.com/Z6vZmyk9rT — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) March 7, 2022

The third graf says, "Versions of the so-called Parental Rights in Education bill.." It's not "so-called." That is what it's called! That is the accurate name! Here is an example from the Hernando Sun, reporting it properly. pic.twitter.com/TzxQfj8xxR — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) March 7, 2022

Florida Dems evidently aren’t any more interested in reporting it properly than they are in discussing it seriously:

We’ve got one thing to say to our GOP colleagues — GAY! pic.twitter.com/AiXzW0chUq — Florida Senate Democrats (@FLSenateDems) March 7, 2022

Welp.

okay the debate about iced coffee is officially out of control https://t.co/g7f7Ep7zhN — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) March 7, 2022

We’re honestly not sure what Florida Senate Dems are hoping to accomplish here. Seriously, what is this?

It seems entirely reasonable that parents in Florida and elsewhere wouldn’t want their kids’ elementary schools turned into…whatever this is. https://t.co/LnopfwdlTh — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 7, 2022

If the only information we had about the bill was its opponents were the sort of people who decide to parade around repeating the word “gay” over and over again, we’d come down on the side of the bill. Because these Dems have clearly lost it.

Impossible to watch this without cringing. https://t.co/hUFsqcLVjg — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ 🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) March 7, 2022

Even if you close your eyes, you can still hear them. And you’ll still be cringing.

Seeing this really makes me jealous of Hellen Keller. Maybe their are advantages to being blind and deaf https://t.co/vCj6jbuE3Y — Nathan Brander (@BranderNathan) March 7, 2022

Oof. We can’t deny that Helen Keller really dodged a bullet.

Democrats are cringe af https://t.co/8SwSq6Rjnt — Pizza Czar (@PizzaWanchovies) March 7, 2022

They know it, too. That’s the craziest part. They know it and just lean into it.

They keep having to look at each other for approval because they know they are losing their minds https://t.co/s0eQ4GTXLU — The Press Express.bnb (@pressdontstress) March 7, 2022

Self ownership at its finest https://t.co/QmDE5DkjNL — Korpulent Kaiser 🍩🍩🍩 (@chillywillers) March 7, 2022

Thank you for once again demonstrating why no one takes liberals seriously. https://t.co/5M5eAqAvvc — WearingMyMask (@JonathanAEvers) March 7, 2022

We went from great rhetoricians and statesmen like Washington and Henry Clay and Reagan to walking down a hallway and yelling gay We’re so screwed man https://t.co/wNRmE6TLHP — Joseph Chalfant (@JoeChalfant) March 7, 2022

