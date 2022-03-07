Have you heard about the Parental Rights in Education bill being debated in Florida? No?

Well, maybe you’ve heard of the “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” which is how it’s being insanely simplistically referred to by much of the media and in famous-liberal circles.

Florida Dems evidently aren’t any more interested in reporting it properly than they are in discussing it seriously:

Trending

Welp.

We’re honestly not sure what Florida Senate Dems are hoping to accomplish here. Seriously, what is this?

If the only information we had about the bill was its opponents were the sort of people who decide to parade around repeating the word “gay” over and over again, we’d come down on the side of the bill. Because these Dems have clearly lost it.

Even if you close your eyes, you can still hear them. And you’ll still be cringing.

Oof. We can’t deny that Helen Keller really dodged a bullet.

They know it, too. That’s the craziest part. They know it and just lean into it.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Don't Say Gay billFlorida Senate DemocratsgayParental Rights in Education

Recommended Twitchy Video