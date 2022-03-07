For the billionth time, CNN’s Chris Cillizza doesn’t root for a side.

But if he did, he’d root for the aching side. Because we can’t help but laugh at him.

This is only the latest in a long series of reasons:

More from Cillizza’s “analysis”:

According to audio obtained by The Washington Post, Trump told a group of Republican donors in New Orleans that the United States should paint Chinese flags on its F-22 planes and then use those planes to bomb Russia.

“And then we say, ‘China did it, we didn’t do it, China did it,’ and then they start fighting with each other and we sit back and watch,” Trump concluded.

Uh, what?

The naivete here is massive. (And that’s just the start of the problem.) Does Trump really think that that the Russians would be so easily fooled? That painting a Chinese flag on our airplanes is a significant enough ruse to fool the Russians?

What’s even worse than Trump’s seeming belief that this, um, plan would work is what would happen if it did. Does it really behoove the US to have two countries with nuclear weapons fighting one another? The instability that this would cause on the world stage is literally unfathomable.

The only thing more unfathomable is that Chris Cillizza could believe that Donald Trump was serious.

Trending

Nope, sorry. No time to do an analysis of skyrocketing gas prices. Or food prices. Or everything prices.

At this point, nothing should be too embarrassing for CNN. You know, because they’re CNN.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ChinaChris CillizzaDonald TrumpF-22Russia

Recommended Twitchy Video