For the billionth time, CNN’s Chris Cillizza doesn’t root for a side.

But if he did, he’d root for the aching side. Because we can’t help but laugh at him.

This is only the latest in a long series of reasons:

Donald Trump has a bonkers theory on how to win the war in Ukrainehttps://t.co/8l4aCRrgCb — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) March 7, 2022

More from Cillizza’s “analysis”:

According to audio obtained by The Washington Post, Trump told a group of Republican donors in New Orleans that the United States should paint Chinese flags on its F-22 planes and then use those planes to bomb Russia. “And then we say, ‘China did it, we didn’t do it, China did it,’ and then they start fighting with each other and we sit back and watch,” Trump concluded.

Uh, what? The naivete here is massive. (And that’s just the start of the problem.) Does Trump really think that that the Russians would be so easily fooled? That painting a Chinese flag on our airplanes is a significant enough ruse to fool the Russians? What’s even worse than Trump’s seeming belief that this, um, plan would work is what would happen if it did. Does it really behoove the US to have two countries with nuclear weapons fighting one another? The instability that this would cause on the world stage is literally unfathomable. The only thing more unfathomable is that Chris Cillizza could believe that Donald Trump was serious. Dude he was joking. https://t.co/ieC3FBT7H4 — FireKellen (@CaelFielding) March 7, 2022

The naivete here is massive. (And that's just the start of the problem.) Does Chris Cillizza really think that Trump meant that literally? — Somewhere Out There (@1inspace) March 7, 2022

Hahahahahaha I’m sure he was 100% serious when he said this , how about doing a report on how much the price of gas is gunna go up for me ? — Casey Smith (@smitty15155) March 7, 2022

Nope, sorry. No time to do an analysis of skyrocketing gas prices. Or food prices. Or everything prices.

CNN is taking jokes by Donald Trump (the former President) and analyzing them in a serious matter in order to avoid anything Joe Biden (current President) is (or isn’t) doing. https://t.co/FyiM1ol9Bp — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) March 7, 2022

Y'know Chris, we have a President who is actually *in office* and whose ideas and opinions *actually matter* in directing current national response and policy. You might think about reporting on *him*. Just a thought. https://t.co/tWpoHbCtQd — Scribe Light (@Scribe_Light) March 7, 2022

Wait’ll you hear about the guy who is actually president right now, Chris https://t.co/mU6gYjcSJs — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) March 7, 2022

Try covering our current POTUS, or is he too much of an embarrassment even for CNN? — StarGazer (@StarGazerNytz) March 7, 2022

At this point, nothing should be too embarrassing for CNN. You know, because they’re CNN.

CNN is dead — Chris Sparks (@CommanderKip) March 7, 2022

