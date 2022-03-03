Where are all the white women at?
Well, at least one of them has been at a Kenosha Walmart, fighting for the dignity of Black Lives and also her vagina:
totally normal stuff here pic.twitter.com/Y9HWBkMsx2
Ah.
Struggling to process this one tbh https://t.co/g6LpfCEzuO
There’s quite a bit to unpack.
I have so many questions
Understandable. Maybe this will answer at least a couple of them:
According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha County sheriff’s deputies responded to the Kenosha Walmart around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28 regarding a “disorderly conduct complaint.” The court paperwork says a “female was throwing candles and yelling ‘Black lives matter’ in the store. She left in a white vehicle with Illinois plates prior to the deputies arriving.
The complaint says the manager at the Walmart stated the woman had damaged “a considerable amount of merchandise at the store.” He told investigators the woman was “throwing candles down the aisle and yelling.”
On Tuesday, March 1, still photographs of the woman were taken from the video and placed on the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page. A tip indicated a woman was at a Walgreens in Racine when “the same female acted in a similar manner, throwing items at patrons and staff,” the complaint says. In this instance, law enforcement was able to get a license plate from the vehicle the woman was driving. With this license, they were able to identify the woman as [Magdalena] Ciechanowski.
So if you own a store whose name begins with “Wal,” BOLO for this lady. And hide your candles.
Well, that settles it! I’m now convinced that Black Lives Matter.
Look at that form! I want her on my cornhole team at the next cookout!
