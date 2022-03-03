Earlier, we told you about the student leftists at the University of North Texas who heckled and harassed Jeffrey Younger, whose son was taken from him because Younger didn’t believe in forcing a child to undergo gender transition.

At the University of North Texas in Denton, far-left activists shut down the Young Conservatives of Texas (@YctUnt) event featuring the father who lost custody of his trans child. The radicals pounded on the table & shouted, “F— you, fascist” over & over.pic.twitter.com/QRIAXcWBZK — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 3, 2022

Well, Democratic Texas State Rep. Gene Wu would like to officially go on the record as being pro-fascism (and, while he’s at it, anti-science):

Texas students stepping up and shouting down an anti-trans Republican candidate. Leave trans kids alone!https://t.co/jQualUGdt7 — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) March 3, 2022

“Shouting down an anti-trans Republican candidate” = “Shouting down a man whose perspective when it comes to ‘trans’ children is relevant and valid because you don’t think he has any right to express his opinion without being taunted and harassed by a bunch of entitled, immature jackasses who don’t realize that they’re what they profess to hate.”

Shutting down others’ voice is the only policy you stand for. — Eric M (@EricNMa) March 3, 2022

Well, technically it’s not the only policy Gene Wu stands for … he is evidently also cool with members of campus conservative groups being hunted down by angry leftist students:

Our @UNTYCT chapter member @kelly_neidert had to get a police escort out of the building and hide in a janitor closet with the lights off while Antifa searched for her. Do you really support that?#txlege https://t.co/zqmpvBD2MI — Young Conservatives of Texas (@yct) March 3, 2022

He really does. Allow him to explain:

"BuT ma fReeDum OF sPEecH!" For the 5,645th time, the 1st AMD protects the GOVERNMENT from restricting your speech. It does not shield you from consequences of your speech or shield you from other people from exercising THEIR freedom of speech. Derp. — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) March 3, 2022

Note to anyone who shows up to future events featuring Gene Wu to protest: if Gene Wu says something you don’t like, the First Amendment does not shield him from the consequences of his speech, even if those consequences are things like, say, verbal harassment or physical violence.

Republicans: Put into place policies that actually endanger the lives of trans children. Also Republicans: Stop being so mean to us while we publicly brag about policies that endanger the lives of trans children. 🤔🤷‍♂️🤦‍♂️ — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) March 3, 2022

Who’s endangering the lives of children? The people who don’t believe in forcibly transitioning children who aren’t emotionally mature enough to make potentially life-altering decisions? Or the people who believe a boy who likes “Frozen” has gender dysphoria and needs to live his life as a girl, the people who are willing to physically and chemically alter children’s bodies?

Without any sense of irony, Republicans are saying: "Why are you so intolerant of our intolerance?" — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) March 3, 2022

The party of small government, freedom, and personal liberty is very loudly bragging about telling families what they can or cannot decide for their own children after consulting with doctors and psychologists. — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) March 3, 2022

The state told Jeffrey Younger that he could not decide for his own then-seven-year-old son because the son’s non-biological mother should be given priority. Who’s endorsing fascism, Gene?

Recommended Twitchy Video