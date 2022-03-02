Earlier, we told you about Jake Tapper’s take on GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert shouting “13” at Joe Biden during last night’s SOTU to bring attention to the 13 U.S. troops killed during the Afghanistan withdrawal.

In a different era, a congresswoman shouting and heckling the president at the SOTU while he was talking about US soldiers Killed In Action — and was about to invoke his own dead son — would be widely condemned across the political spectrum. Starting with her caucus leader. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 2, 2022

Jake’s pearl-clutching is noted.

It’s also based on a lie.

Biden never once mentioned U.S. soldiers Killed In Action. Why do you lie all day every day? https://t.co/nnSanzMUE9 — Alex Bruesewitz (@alexbruesewitz) March 2, 2022

We touched on this aspect of Tapper’s tweet in our earlier post, but it definitely merits further discussion.

Boebert heckled Biden when he mentioned “flag-draped coffins” — she yelled “13 of them” in reference to the Kabul airport terrorist attack which Biden made no mention of — just ***before*** he said “one of those was my son.” It’s all on video & everything.pic.twitter.com/lOMohnPVXf https://t.co/7sRO304Z54 — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) March 2, 2022

Not only did Joe Biden not mention the terrorist attack, but he didn’t say one word about the service members who were killed in action.

False. Biden was not talking about soldiers killed in action— he was talking about ones exposed to burn pits who may have later died from cancer & connected his son’s death to it. KIA is specific. Biden didn’t mention any KIA soldiers despite the deadly Kabul attack on his watch. https://t.co/ttkGjh9u9a pic.twitter.com/vtV4G3FOx4 — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) March 2, 2022

You’re lying, Jake. You should really stop doing that.

Biden mentioned "Afghanistan" twice, only in reference to burn pits & cancer. No mention of the Taliban takeover following his disastrous & botched U.S. military withdrawal. No mention of the 13 heroic U.S. service members murdered by an ISIS-K suicide bomber at Kabul's airport. pic.twitter.com/ad7ndEM026 — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) March 2, 2022

A reminder that more than six months after the terrorist attack the Biden Admin refuses to publicly identify the ISIS-K suicide bomber who murdered 13 American service members. https://t.co/1kVOaVU6zw — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) March 2, 2022

Biden’s hook for talking about Afghanistan was to make it, partly, about his deceased son, Army Major Beau Biden. https://t.co/NZeybD2ZeE — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) March 2, 2022

Beau Biden’s death was indeed a tragedy for Joe Biden’s family. A heartbreaking loss. There’s no disputing that. And if U.S. troops are getting cancer as a result of being in close proximity to burn pits, that’s absolutely worth mentioning and drawing attention to. The problem with Joe Biden’s remarks and with Tapper’s characterization of those remarks is that this isn’t the first time that Joe Biden has invoked his son’s death in a manipulative way. And in doing so last night, he effectively minimized the deaths of troops who lost their lives in actual combat, in a death trap of his own making.

People are responding to me today describing Beau Biden as someone who fell in combat, and Biden's tendency to mention him in concert with soldiers dying in combat absolutely helps paint that picture in people's minds. https://t.co/mk9fYLZTeB — Noam Blum (@neontaster) March 2, 2022

Try putting Facts First for a change, Jake. That is your job, isn’t it?

