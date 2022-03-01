If the American public is going to be subjected to yet another longwinded and ultimately pointless State of the Union Address, they might as well have some fun with it.

And, thanks to Twitchy staple @Richard_Harambe, they can:

State Of The Union Drinking Game.

(I recommend lemonade or water) pic.twitter.com/5WjgT2EsOt — Dr. Ricardo Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) March 1, 2022

Every single one of those things has happened at least once before (in most cases, more than once) so we have no reason to believe that they won’t happen during Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech tonight.

I got drunk just looking at this 🥴 https://t.co/VbuIgTVqsf — Ashley Moir (@ashleymoirDC) March 1, 2022

This will fill up more hospitals than COVID ever did. — Greg🥋🐘 (@HE_Pennypacker9) March 1, 2022

This will get people killed — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 1, 2022

It may, yes. So lemonade and water are definitely safer choices for those viewers and listeners who would like to avoid potentially fatal alcohol poisoning.

But if you’re the type of person who prefers to drink to forget, we won’t judge you if you opt for real booze.

This is glorious. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) March 1, 2022

This is stellar!! 🤣 https://t.co/yd5BTT49El — Bidens last firing Neuron ⚡ (@americaslost2) March 1, 2022

We can’t help but agree.

Still, if you choose to participate in the festivities, there’s something you should probably consider:

Sounds like fun, but a lot people shouldn't risk being exposed to SOTU-22 until we have a safe and effective gullibility vaccine. — David Klang (@dsklang21) March 1, 2022

Play at your own risk. And enjoy the hell out of it.

Y’all better eat first is all I gotta say. https://t.co/XVkeoHGULu — Joe Blake (@jbalt63) March 1, 2022

***

