If the American public is going to be subjected to yet another longwinded and ultimately pointless State of the Union Address, they might as well have some fun with it.

And, thanks to Twitchy staple @Richard_Harambe, they can:

Every single one of those things has happened at least once before (in most cases, more than once) so we have no reason to believe that they won’t happen during Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech tonight.

It may, yes. So lemonade and water are definitely safer choices for those viewers and listeners who would like to avoid potentially fatal alcohol poisoning.

But if you’re the type of person who prefers to drink to forget, we won’t judge you if you opt for real booze.

We can’t help but agree.

Still, if you choose to participate in the festivities, there’s something you should probably consider:

Play at your own risk. And enjoy the hell out of it.

***

