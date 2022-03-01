Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi just told MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell that the reason why tonight State of the Union is so important, in summary, is because voters just don’t understand all the good things that happened in the past year under President Joe Biden and a democratically controlled House and Senate.

PELOSI: “For people to appreciate what the President has done…they have to know what it is:” pic.twitter.com/FKhwRtOZNq — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 1, 2022

Andrea Mitchell: “Now the polls show Americans deeply pessimistic about the economy. Inflation is only going to rise with what’s happening on the energy front with this war. Um, what do you attribute to that, um, the decline in the president’s polls — even on Covid — on how he’s handled it. Um, what can he do to turn this around?”

Nancy Pelosi: “Well, I think tonight is going to be very important because for people to appreciate what the president has done and working together with the Congress, they have to know what it is. President Lincoln said ‘public sentiment is everything. With it you can accomplish almost everything. Without it practically nothing.’ But people have to know for public sentiment”

Unbelievable. She thinks the SOTU will change public sentiment because Americans don’t know what Biden and Congress have done over the past year?!

OUT: We have to pass the bill to find out what's in it IN: https://t.co/vhujOP955S — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) March 1, 2022

The president’s problem is that Americans *do know* what’s gone on under his watch and that of Dems in Congress:

.@SpeakerPelosi, what is there to appreciate in Biden's America? Are you telling the American people to ignore the obvious? ‼️Gas prices

‼️Inflation

‼️Afghanistan/Ukraine

‼️Crime

‼️Open border

‼️Vax mandates

‼️CRT in schools

‼️Mask mandates for children Wake up, Nancy! https://t.co/eEntGyFI6Y — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) March 1, 2022

And it might have helped if they let the president answer some questions every so often instead of hiding him from reporters — and voters:

She says this is why the SOTU is important. Which makes me wonder: If the issue is merely that Biden hasn't communicated much with the American people, why hasn't he done more communication with the American people? https://t.co/BVIBrH4DbU — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) March 1, 2022

