Alexander Vindman gets a lot of credit for his Resistance activity, but it’s important to remember that Trump Derangement Syndrome is a family affair.

And Vindman’s wife, Rachel Vindman, is a committed Resister in her own right.

In response to GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik’s message of support to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the Ukrainian people:

Here’s what Rachel Vindman had to contribute to the discourse:

Donald Trump certainly can’t be accused of being especially generous or helpful toward President Zelensky, but it’s a pretty big leap from that to “the blood of Ukrainians on your hands.”

Say what you will about Donald Trump’s foreign policy, but Vladimir Putin didn’t invade Ukraine while Donald Trump was president. As so many have already pointed out to Rachel’s husband, Putin waited until Biden had been in office for a year to make his move.

What kind of sick, demented freak attempts to twist a woman’s baby into some kind of shame weapon?

It’s difficult to draw any other conclusion.

