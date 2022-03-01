Alexander Vindman gets a lot of credit for his Resistance activity, but it’s important to remember that Trump Derangement Syndrome is a family affair.

And Vindman’s wife, Rachel Vindman, is a committed Resister in her own right.

In response to GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik’s message of support to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the Ukrainian people:

My message to the people of @Ukraine and @ZelenskyyUa: The United States of America stands firmly with you against Russia’s unprovoked and heinous attack on your country. pic.twitter.com/s4d96sWxb2 — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) March 1, 2022

Here’s what Rachel Vindman had to contribute to the discourse:

.@RepStefanik You have the blood of Ukrainians on your hands. When you hold your new baby I want you to think of the mothers of @Ukraine who will never see their children again because you abdicated your responsibility to hold Trump accountable for his extortion. https://t.co/9vOpDkoGSw — Rachel Vindman 🌻🇺🇦💙💛 (@natsechobbyist) March 1, 2022

Donald Trump certainly can’t be accused of being especially generous or helpful toward President Zelensky, but it’s a pretty big leap from that to “the blood of Ukrainians on your hands.”

Say what you will about Donald Trump’s foreign policy, but Vladimir Putin didn’t invade Ukraine while Donald Trump was president. As so many have already pointed out to Rachel’s husband, Putin waited until Biden had been in office for a year to make his move.

This is pretty gross and delusional https://t.co/CH047AXD1E — Tim Meads (@TimMeadsUSA) March 1, 2022

What kind of sick, demented freak attempts to twist a woman’s baby into some kind of shame weapon?

You’re on crack, aren’t you? https://t.co/5ksGirspWj — A Happy Bundle of Sticks (@SticksInBundles) March 1, 2022

The Vindmans are not only corrupt but completely NUTS. https://t.co/heE60GApFC — PatrioticBabe (@PatrioticBabe_) March 1, 2022

It’s difficult to draw any other conclusion.

Wow, this person is an unhinged maniac. Seek help. https://t.co/vYktsVZ7Pl — Garrett Ventry (@GarrettVentry) March 1, 2022

