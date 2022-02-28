Hey, you cool cats and kittens! Looks like this year’s American Association of Veterinary Medical Colleges annual symposium and Iverson Bell Symposium will feature a very special guest.

That’s right, it’s Nikole Hannah-Jones:

One of those things is not like the others.

Trending

It’s real:

Hey, it’s not like she’ll be there to talk about geography! She’ll be there to talk about … racist veterinarians? Racist animals?

Don’t be surprised.

Not much, apparently.

What a stupid, stupid time to be alive.

On the other hand (or paw):

OK, good point. So maybe it makes a little bit of sense …

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: American Association of Veterinary Medical Collegesanimalscritical race theorykeynote speakerNikole Hannah-Jonesracismracist

Recommended Twitchy Video