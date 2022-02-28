Hey, you cool cats and kittens! Looks like this year’s American Association of Veterinary Medical Colleges annual symposium and Iverson Bell Symposium will feature a very special guest.

That’s right, it’s Nikole Hannah-Jones:

The American Association of Veterinary Medical Colleges is excited to present our 2022 conference. This year's keynote speakers are: – Dr. Whatchamacallit

– Dr. Whoeveryouare

– Nikole Hannah-Jones 🙃https://t.co/Hrp907Pd0X Please Spay/Neuter Your Pets! pic.twitter.com/uDsrdRSlDj — Kmele 🖐 (@kmele) February 28, 2022

One of those things is not like the others.

what on earth https://t.co/loyUjPBn40 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) February 28, 2022

It’s real:

Hey, it’s not like she’ll be there to talk about geography! She’ll be there to talk about … racist veterinarians? Racist animals?

Keynote speech "How to raise an antiracist dog" — The Man from Laramie (@docpelton) February 28, 2022

"Cats are just dogs that don't like you because White Supremacy." https://t.co/P48yjLQGFt — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) February 28, 2022

Next up after Antiracist Baby: Antiracist Furbaby https://t.co/wKBaayBo3z — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) February 28, 2022

Don’t be surprised.

Good lord. The grift is everywhere. https://t.co/niZLKdIuLm — matt (@curiouslytasked) February 28, 2022

Is there anything these ass clowns aren't infiltrating? https://t.co/AZlLIUwQsz — 🏴‍☠️Time to hoist the flag🏴‍☠️ (@mouthbreather35) February 28, 2022

Not much, apparently.

The race grievance industry has an unending ability to employ particular people in just about any venue imaginable. Because we're all racists, and we all need to learn it, get our heads right, and make amends. https://t.co/OQLmHLpT2h — Died Suddenly & Unexpectedly (@diedsuddenly) February 28, 2022

Amazingly, this is real. I know medical schools are headed down this path as well. It's going to cost a lot of lives before we go back to just teaching science and not race-huckstering. https://t.co/wFO0JOOrwc — Alex Kaufmann (@alexkaufmann) February 28, 2022

What a stupid, stupid time to be alive.

Inviting NHJ to a Veterinary event is the equivalent to inviting Joy Behar to a conference about neurosurgery or something https://t.co/v0JI6riF2O — ZeldaAGabriel (@second_zelda) February 28, 2022

On the other hand (or paw):

This woman's grift is somewhat fascinating, while also completely laughable. That said, she is a one trick pony, so why not the vet world! 😂 https://t.co/9H08IyGGMc — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) February 28, 2022

OK, good point. So maybe it makes a little bit of sense …

