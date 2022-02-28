Hol’ up! No discourse regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine — or any foreign policy moves, really — is complete or valid until Hillary Clinton enters the chat.

She was, after all, President Barack Obama’s secretary of state, so who’s more qualified than she is to lend her voice to the discussion?

No one, that’s who! So here she is telling MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” cohost Mika Brzezinski how we need to proceed:

We have to make sure that within our own country, we are calling out people giving aid and comfort to Putin and siding with autocrats against the global cause of democracy. pic.twitter.com/6R11vmtkKP — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 28, 2022

Thank you, Madam Secretary!

You were right about everything and still right pic.twitter.com/4Aen4zQ2Da — Alfredo Montanez🇺🇦🇺🇲💛 (@LiberalAlfredo) February 28, 2022

Awww … you’re sweet, Greg. But even more than that, you’re wrong. You also might want to see a doctor, because you appear to be suffering from some pretty severe amnesia.

How about politicians like this who sold out the country to Russian interests when they controlled the State department? https://t.co/MPRCH2rJxB — Eric Richards (@EricRichards22) February 28, 2022

Go sell him another 20% of our uranium — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) February 28, 2022

Tell us more about the US uranium you sold to Putin without authorization while you were Secretary of State https://t.co/CSd8wsYmTW — Alicia T. (@Liberty_Jibbet) February 28, 2022

You sold uranium to Putin, and your Clinton Foundation took $Millions from Russia. https://t.co/hViZwiL15u — Der Schniefmeister (@zniffo) February 28, 2022

"Cite alleged approval by Hillary Clinton on 28 July of a proposal from one of her foreign policy advisors to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by the Russian security service." Please tell us more about the global cause of democracy, Hillary. https://t.co/zRv8n6Jtyj pic.twitter.com/4NWdOwCOHB — Whispers of Dementia (@mgEyesOpen) February 28, 2022

Well, OK: You secretly created and funded the Russia collusion hoax, using an agent of a Russian oligarch, damaging our republic and national security and helping a foreign policy that has put us in a dangerous position Putin is taking advantage of. Consider yourself called out. https://t.co/UBnDSnLWMZ — Raerae8 (@Raeraesunshine7) February 28, 2022

Does Hillary think she can just hit some giant RESET button and we’ll all forget what she’s done?

Look at that smile on her face. You can’t buy happiness like that.

“The 80s called. They want their foreign policy back.” — John Alvarado (@johncalvarado) February 28, 2022

If anyone should be sitting this stuff out, it’s relics from the Obama administration. Looking at you, Hillary.

In summary:

You are disqualified from commenting on foreign policy, Madam Secretary — Casey Flores (@caseyjflores) February 28, 2022

Recommended Twitchy Video