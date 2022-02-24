Ukrainians are literally in fear for their lives right now:

And this is Markos Moulitsas’ read on the situation:

Because God forbid Markos Moulitsas go for a single second without sticking to his awful brand. He just can’t help himself.

Trending

We’ve been asking ourselves that question for years. We’ve never come up with a good answer.

It’s gross.

When Parker Molloy is calling you out for being a partisan left-wing jerk, it’s time to re-evaluate your life.

Re-evaluate your life, Markos. And if that’s too hard, take some simple advice:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AmericaAmericansconservativesCOVIDCOVID19KyivMarkos MoulitsasmaskssnowflakesUkraine

Recommended Twitchy Video