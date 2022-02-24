Ukrainians are literally in fear for their lives right now:
People hiding in Kyiv metro #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/BvxEII9G6t
And this is Markos Moulitsas’ read on the situation:
Look at them, wearing masks, because they aren’t delicate snowflakes like U.S. conservatives. https://t.co/P2zZ7J3b9V
Because God forbid Markos Moulitsas go for a single second without sticking to his awful brand. He just can’t help himself.
Imagine being this much of a loser https://t.co/lr6e0c2pUk
how are you a real person
We’ve been asking ourselves that question for years. We’ve never come up with a good answer.
That's your takeaway from this? Masks?
war breaks out and media dudes be like, "ha ha i will score some sick points on the pettiest kind of mask-discourse now"
People dying, homeless, in the middle of a war.
Vox: lOoK aT tHeSe ReFuGeEs WeArInG mAsKs!!! https://t.co/Gcn6iTG46T
It’s gross.
The cofounder of Vox everyone…… https://t.co/OG5ge6bekE
psychotic tweet https://t.co/8CbIjjo7zO
Really not the time or place for this kind of stuff, @markos
When Parker Molloy is calling you out for being a partisan left-wing jerk, it’s time to re-evaluate your life.
Re-evaluate your life, Markos. And if that’s too hard, take some simple advice:
If you have an opinion like this at a time like this, just don’t talk. https://t.co/PpEqOOe1VT
