Ukrainians are literally in fear for their lives right now:

And this is Markos Moulitsas’ read on the situation:

Look at them, wearing masks, because they aren’t delicate snowflakes like U.S. conservatives. https://t.co/P2zZ7J3b9V — Markos Moulitsas (@markos) February 24, 2022

Because God forbid Markos Moulitsas go for a single second without sticking to his awful brand. He just can’t help himself.

Imagine being this much of a loser https://t.co/lr6e0c2pUk — Thomas James (@T_James32) February 24, 2022

how are you a real person — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) February 24, 2022

We’ve been asking ourselves that question for years. We’ve never come up with a good answer.

That's your takeaway from this? Masks? — John McCoy (@johnmccoywrites) February 24, 2022

war breaks out and media dudes be like, "ha ha i will score some sick points on the pettiest kind of mask-discourse now" — Joyless Troglodyte (@Bugs_Meany) February 24, 2022

People dying, homeless, in the middle of a war. Vox: lOoK aT tHeSe ReFuGeEs WeArInG mAsKs!!! https://t.co/Gcn6iTG46T — Vincent Von Doomer (@YoVince) February 24, 2022

It’s gross.

The cofounder of Vox everyone…… https://t.co/OG5ge6bekE — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) February 24, 2022

Really not the time or place for this kind of stuff, @markos — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) February 24, 2022

When Parker Molloy is calling you out for being a partisan left-wing jerk, it’s time to re-evaluate your life.

Re-evaluate your life, Markos. And if that’s too hard, take some simple advice:

If you have an opinion like this at a time like this, just don’t talk. https://t.co/PpEqOOe1VT — Aidan Mattis (@AidanMattis) February 24, 2022

