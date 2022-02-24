Earlier, we told you about Garrett M. Graff, the self-described “Journalist & Historian” who managed to draw “a straight line from Russia’s attack on the US election in 2016 to 1/6 to today’s new invasion of Ukraine.”

We were very much curious as to what the hell Garrett was talking about, but all we needed to do was wait for CNN’s John Harwood to explain it to us:

Congrats, John. Somehow you managed to make even less sense than Garrett. We’re genuinely impressed.

John Harwood’s is the sort of hot take you can only get from a guy who works at a network that interrupts coverage of potentially the early stages of World War III for an ad about fried chicken.

When people say Putin’s been playing the long game, this is not what they mean, John.

We’re not quite sure what game John Harwood is playing. Maybe Candy Land? Nah, too challenging. Duck, Duck, Goose is probably more up his alley.

Heh.

Less amazing is the fact that they have a home at CNN.

John Harwood exposes himself at every opportunity.

It’s a dirty job, but CNN’s up for it.

