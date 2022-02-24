Earlier, we told you about Garrett M. Graff, the self-described “Journalist & Historian” who managed to draw “a straight line from Russia’s attack on the US election in 2016 to 1/6 to today’s new invasion of Ukraine.”

One thing worth keeping in my mind today: There’s a straight line from Russia’s attack on the US election in 2016 to 1/6 to today’s new invasion of Ukraine. The chaos that Russia unleashed with the election of Trump weakened us to the point Putin feels confident invading Europe. — Garrett M. Graff (@vermontgmg) February 24, 2022

We were very much curious as to what the hell Garrett was talking about, but all we needed to do was wait for CNN’s John Harwood to explain it to us:

another way of stating Garrett's point: the Russian thug now attacking Ukraine helped Donald Trump become president because he thought that would some day make this kind of attack easier to pull off he was right in the short term longer term, TBD https://t.co/HuRWEzMayR — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) February 24, 2022

Congrats, John. Somehow you managed to make even less sense than Garrett. We’re genuinely impressed.

John Harwood’s is the sort of hot take you can only get from a guy who works at a network that interrupts coverage of potentially the early stages of World War III for an ad about fried chicken.

"Putin elected Trump to weaken America but waited 5 years til Biden was elected, which of course strengthened America, and then Putin decided to invade Ukraine" this is seriously the logic they're going with https://t.co/wL3KVzV9At — Michael Duncan (@MichaelDuncan) February 24, 2022

trump was too friendly to Russia which is why Russia waited until he was no longer president to invade Ukraine Understand? pic.twitter.com/R2s8tuNwhe — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) February 24, 2022

1. Make Trump president.

2. Don't attack Ukraine.

3. Wait until Trump is no longer president.

4. Attack Ukraine. Does John Harwood (D-CNN) have any evidence that Trump, who is not president, made this attack easier to pull off?#BlueAnon https://t.co/k90PhvNg9c — Max (@MaxNordau) February 24, 2022

When people say Putin’s been playing the long game, this is not what they mean, John.

Which is why he waited to attack Ukraine – under Biden, who we were reliably told by CNN would make Putin quake in his boots. STFU. https://t.co/hZZQNwZfNA — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) February 24, 2022

We’re not quite sure what game John Harwood is playing. Maybe Candy Land? Nah, too challenging. Duck, Duck, Goose is probably more up his alley.

By this logic, I'm not so sure we should discount the sale of Alaska as a direct line contribution to today's Russian aggression. https://t.co/KPwfikZnfC — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 24, 2022

Heh.

Have you seen your dr.? This is insane stupid talk. https://t.co/P5TOxNxK2a — 007 (@broncoblu) February 24, 2022

Again, it’s amazing people this stupid actually exist. https://t.co/nO5BIY7qBg — Todd (@gadawg25) February 24, 2022

Less amazing is the fact that they have a home at CNN.

At a time when his hard working colleagues in Eastern Europe are reminding Americans what his network used to be, Harwood is exemplifying the wreckage Zucker wrought on it. Hacky, stupid, tendentious, and terminally online. https://t.co/cFlUp9gvJ9 — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) February 24, 2022

John Harwood is a little kahba for the DNC He always has been a political activist for them, i feel like we have forgotten how the Podesta emails exposed these ppl for what they really are… https://t.co/ksxUoYuHRN — Ahmed Al Assliken (@assliken) February 24, 2022

John Harwood exposes himself at every opportunity.

This is why CNN needs to clean house and go back to reporters on the ground. This is neither true nor helpful in the moment. It is humping Biden's leg. https://t.co/g5JVDYuCh1 — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) February 24, 2022

It’s a dirty job, but CNN’s up for it.

