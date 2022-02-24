With Russia invading Ukraine, some of the takes today are going to be scalding. Many people will, of course, attempt to blame Trump for Putin’s aggression, and here’s one such take:

One thing worth keeping in my mind today: There’s a straight line from Russia’s attack on the US election in 2016 to 1/6 to today’s new invasion of Ukraine. The chaos that Russia unleashed with the election of Trump weakened us to the point Putin feels confident invading Europe. — Garrett M. Graff (@vermontgmg) February 24, 2022

Wow. First off, that’s certainly not the bill of goods that Biden sold during the campaign:

Vladimir Putin doesn’t want me to be President. He doesn’t want me to be our nominee. If you’re wondering why — it’s because I’m the only person in this field who’s ever gone toe-to-toe with him. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 21, 2020

One thing’s for sure:

The janitors cleaning aisle Biden need hazmat suits. https://t.co/kObLc9fqBQ — Beorn (@Beorn2000) February 24, 2022

And the janitors are working overtime today.

Honestly this is the most impressive propaganda I’ve read yet on the situation. Takes work to pretend there hasn’t been someone else in office for the last 13 months. https://t.co/z238tJfb9J — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) February 24, 2022

Just so we're clear, there's no evidence Russia changed a single vote in 2016. The idea Putin is some mastermind manipulating American politics for the last six years was invented by the pundit class to explain losing an election. https://t.co/k88HRgkYuq — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) February 24, 2022

These people never even attempt to explain how Trump's election weakened us to the point Putin feels confident invading Europe. Placing the Capitol riot on the same level as the Russian invasion of Ukraine is really something. By the way, Trump is not the president. https://t.co/Xxaxhlxg6P — Max (@MaxNordau) February 24, 2022

Trump hasn’t been in office for over a year, but apparently we’re just supposed to pretend Biden just arrived in the White House.

If you think this makes ANY sense… you’re already lost https://t.co/FvtCXe23FC — TheMister (@MistersHomeRoom) February 24, 2022

Not even Simone Biles could execute this level of mental gymnastics. https://t.co/XOKGuA30Xo — Jeff Charles, Quisha King's No. 1 Fan (@JeffOnTheRight) February 24, 2022

if you think history began with the election of donald trump, you’re one of the biggest idiots in the commentary world. https://t.co/FnFJtT2Zl3 — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) February 24, 2022

Trump has broken many brains.

