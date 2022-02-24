Yesterday, we told you about “the absolute worst Ukraine take,” which boiled down to Vladimir Putin being a beneficiary of white privilege.

That was bad. Like, real bad. But a new contender has emerged, and this one comes from a bona fide blue-check.

Ladies and gentlemen, Cenk Uygur:

Janet Forsythe, eat your heart out!

Cenk Uygur does many things, but he does not disappoint.

The Armenians also benefited from white privilege, no doubt.

What Ernie said.

This … is Cenk Uygur.

Better yet:

