Yesterday, we told you about “the absolute worst Ukraine take,” which boiled down to Vladimir Putin being a beneficiary of white privilege.

We found it guys. The absolute worst Ukraine take, among stiff competition. pic.twitter.com/1oMnTT8pK3 — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) February 23, 2022

That was bad. Like, real bad. But a new contender has emerged, and this one comes from a bona fide blue-check.

Ladies and gentlemen, Cenk Uygur:

Right-wing doesn't love Putin just because he is an authoritarian, tyrannical leader, they love him because he's a WHITE authoritarian leader. Race has become more important than even nationality. They've turned on democracy and now even America, in favor of a white warlord. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) February 24, 2022

Janet Forsythe, eat your heart out!

See, I was waiting to see when someone would tie this to white nationalism and I should’ve totally bet on Cenk https://t.co/tWoelFCdV9 — Cheese For Everyone! (@CheeseForEvery1) February 24, 2022

Cenk Uygur does many things, but he does not disappoint.

Hey Cenk, can you tell us what happened to those Armenians? — Liberty Hangout (@LibertyHangout) February 24, 2022

The Armenians also benefited from white privilege, no doubt.

Brooooo… what are you even talking about? https://t.co/v3p3YvlELZ — Mac (@Mac_sauce1988) February 24, 2022

FFS this guy is such a tool https://t.co/H1bxRCcSnq — Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) February 24, 2022

I don't know if anyone you told that cocktails of paint remover, fentanyl and bath salts would cause brain damage, but I guess it's too late now. pic.twitter.com/DgVCgRT08K — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) February 24, 2022

What Ernie said.

Imagine taking the time to make this a race war on top of an actual one. This dude is a joke. https://t.co/IJlnpFzC3r — Chad McGibbon (@CabanaSweet) February 24, 2022

This is pure insanity https://t.co/EZIyh9kCqM — Tom Tom (@TopSoulRoyale) February 24, 2022

This … is Cenk Uygur.

go touch grass please https://t.co/SUaqgH91ny — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) February 24, 2022

Better yet:

