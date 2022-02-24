Yesterday, we told you about “the absolute worst Ukraine take,” which boiled down to Vladimir Putin being a beneficiary of white privilege.
We found it guys. The absolute worst Ukraine take, among stiff competition. pic.twitter.com/1oMnTT8pK3
— Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) February 23, 2022
That was bad. Like, real bad. But a new contender has emerged, and this one comes from a bona fide blue-check.
Ladies and gentlemen, Cenk Uygur:
Right-wing doesn't love Putin just because he is an authoritarian, tyrannical leader, they love him because he's a WHITE authoritarian leader. Race has become more important than even nationality. They've turned on democracy and now even America, in favor of a white warlord.
— Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) February 24, 2022
Janet Forsythe, eat your heart out!
See, I was waiting to see when someone would tie this to white nationalism and I should’ve totally bet on Cenk https://t.co/tWoelFCdV9
— Cheese For Everyone! (@CheeseForEvery1) February 24, 2022
Cenk Uygur does many things, but he does not disappoint.
Hey Cenk, can you tell us what happened to those Armenians?
— Liberty Hangout (@LibertyHangout) February 24, 2022
The Armenians also benefited from white privilege, no doubt.
Cenk, please, you're leaking everywhere. https://t.co/0hDjimeAi4
— Ptolemy (@pharaoh29082386) February 24, 2022
Brooooo… what are you even talking about? https://t.co/v3p3YvlELZ
— Mac (@Mac_sauce1988) February 24, 2022
FFS this guy is such a tool https://t.co/H1bxRCcSnq
— Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) February 24, 2022
I don't know if anyone you told that cocktails of paint remover, fentanyl and bath salts would cause brain damage, but I guess it's too late now. pic.twitter.com/DgVCgRT08K
— Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) February 24, 2022
— Rational Policy 🇺🇲🇺🇦🇹🇼🇭🇰🇮🇱🇦🇫 (@ratlpolicy) February 24, 2022
What Ernie said.
Imagine taking the time to make this a race war on top of an actual one. This dude is a joke. https://t.co/IJlnpFzC3r
— Chad McGibbon (@CabanaSweet) February 24, 2022
This is pure insanity https://t.co/EZIyh9kCqM
— Tom Tom (@TopSoulRoyale) February 24, 2022
This … is Cenk Uygur.
go touch grass please https://t.co/SUaqgH91ny
— kaitlin (@thefactualprep) February 24, 2022
Better yet:
https://t.co/rUOj2nBuSq pic.twitter.com/VMxFoN8vlD
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) February 24, 2022