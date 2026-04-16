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Police Investigating Murder/Suicide at Annandale, VA Home Owned by Former LG Justin Fairfax; UPDATED

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:53 AM on April 16, 2026
Townhall Media

-- UPDATE --

Presser is taking place now. 

Divorce proceedings have been ongoing between the Fairfaxes, and according to LEO, paperwork was served on the day they took place.

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They believe this led to Fairfax shooting his wife multiple times and then 'running upstairs to the primary bedroom of the home' and shooting and killing himself.

Apparently, their children were home during the shooting.

In January of this year, Mr. Fairfax called the police, claiming his wife assaulted him. There are several cameras inside the house. Mrs. Fairfax had them installed, and the police found that the footage proved the assault did not take place.

One of the children called 9-1-1; their children are teenagers.

---

Police are investigating a murder/suicide in the Annandale, VA, home of former Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax.

From Fox News:

Capt. Cosgriff said preliminary evidence indicates the man shot the woman in what investigators believe was a domestic‑related incident before killing himself.

Property records show the home is owned by Fairfax.

The victims have not yet been identified.

There is much speculation that the victims are Fairfax and his wife.

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Post continues:

Police dispatched shortly after midnight to the home of former VA Lt. Gov Justin Fairfax at 8106 Guinevere Drive, Annandale, VA. Both he and his wife were declared dead at the scene from GSWs.

We're still waiting for the press conference.

It has not happened just yet.

Keeping an eye on this one. 

###

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