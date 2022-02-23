Well, if Joe Biden doesn’t know what he’s doing on Russia and Ukraine, at least the second in line to the presidency understands the situation:
Nancy Pelosi confuses Hungary and Ukraine: “If you look at the map and you see Hungary and you see how it is encircled…” pic.twitter.com/9JlwPvoBIg
Hungary, Ukraine … tomayto, tomahto. They’re both countries, OK?
Close enough for her.
At least she eventually mentioned Ukraine, so that’s something. But Hungary came way outta left field.
Makes as much sense as everything else she says
True.
"Sorry, the working class is going to have to sacrifice because we need to protect…you know…one of those vodka countries over there." https://t.co/V1HAUqrPNz
