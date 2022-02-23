Well, if Joe Biden doesn’t know what he’s doing on Russia and Ukraine, at least the second in line to the presidency understands the situation:

Nancy Pelosi confuses Hungary and Ukraine: “If you look at the map and you see Hungary and you see how it is encircled…” pic.twitter.com/9JlwPvoBIg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 23, 2022

Hungary, Ukraine … tomayto, tomahto. They’re both countries, OK?

Close enough for her. — toxicrelationships (@hisimpotentrage) February 23, 2022

At least she eventually mentioned Ukraine, so that’s something. But Hungary came way outta left field.

Makes as much sense as everything else she says — JMQ (@jmquinn31419) February 23, 2022

True.

"Sorry, the working class is going to have to sacrifice because we need to protect…you know…one of those vodka countries over there." https://t.co/V1HAUqrPNz — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) February 23, 2022

