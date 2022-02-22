The New Yorker recently did a piece on New York Times executive editor Dean Baquet, entitled “Dean Baquet Never Wanted to Be an Editor.”

“Dean Baquet Never Should Have Been an Editor” would’ve been a much better headline.

Say what, now?

Trending

More from the New Yorker:

How do you think the Times should handle incorporating into newspaper culture young reporters who might not have come up in daily newsrooms like you did, who come from outlets that have a political point of view?

I feel very strongly—and I know this is not embraced by everybody—that nobody is objective. The system of “objectivity” (and I know that’s going to be a bad word) was designed to create a system—Wesley Lowery is right when he describes that—in which the organization’s job was to make sure that whatever your perspective was it didn’t get in the way of reporting the truth. I believe in that very strongly. That’s not the job of every institution. But the job of the New York Times should, in the end, be to come out with the best version of the truth, with your own political opinion held in check by editors and editing. Not everybody believes that, but I believe that. And I think that if you come to work for the New York Times—if you really want to work for the New York Times—you have to embrace that, because that’s what the New York Times is. Independence means being independent of everybody and of ideology—it just does.

Since when do New York Times editors keep political opinions in check? Since when is the New York Times independent of ideology?

But we digress.

We thought that there was ultimately only one version.

In his ostensible quest for The Truth, Dean Baquet has accidentally told the truth about the New York Times.

He’s told the truth about the MSM, really.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Dean Baquetideologynew york timespoliticsThe New YorkerTruth

Recommended Twitchy Video