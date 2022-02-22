The New Yorker recently did a piece on New York Times executive editor Dean Baquet, entitled “Dean Baquet Never Wanted to Be an Editor.”

“Dean Baquet Never Should Have Been an Editor” would’ve been a much better headline.

“The job of the New York Times should in the end be to come out with the best version of the truth.” A new interview with @deanbaquet, ahead of his expected retirement. https://t.co/Uw2Fqg43pY — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) February 22, 2022

Say what, now?

"Best version of the truth" 🤣🤣🤣 — Hugh Jass… (@beard_emerson) February 22, 2022

More from the New Yorker:

How do you think the Times should handle incorporating into newspaper culture young reporters who might not have come up in daily newsrooms like you did, who come from outlets that have a political point of view? I feel very strongly—and I know this is not embraced by everybody—that nobody is objective. The system of “objectivity” (and I know that’s going to be a bad word) was designed to create a system—Wesley Lowery is right when he describes that—in which the organization’s job was to make sure that whatever your perspective was it didn’t get in the way of reporting the truth. I believe in that very strongly. That’s not the job of every institution. But the job of the New York Times should, in the end, be to come out with the best version of the truth, with your own political opinion held in check by editors and editing. Not everybody believes that, but I believe that. And I think that if you come to work for the New York Times—if you really want to work for the New York Times—you have to embrace that, because that’s what the New York Times is. Independence means being independent of everybody and of ideology—it just does.

Since when do New York Times editors keep political opinions in check? Since when is the New York Times independent of ideology?

But we digress.

"The best version of the truth" according to whom? https://t.co/fpLZgRmBnD — andrea nasi (@andreanasi1) February 22, 2022

Whose version of the truth is the best version, Dean? — Lynne Popkowski (@pop_lynne) February 22, 2022

How many versions of the truth are there? — Insolent Puppy (@Insolent_Puppy) February 22, 2022

We thought that there was ultimately only one version.

GP "The best version of the truth?" Really? How about you just focus on the truth. Not any particular version of it you may prefer. Just. The. Truth. https://t.co/hMUU2qgxVm — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) February 22, 2022

In his ostensible quest for The Truth, Dean Baquet has accidentally told the truth about the New York Times.

The truth is what it is, there’s not a best or worst version of it. That lies with one’s interpretation of the facts. Facts are all you should care about – not a version of them. This is why people don’t trust you. — King Tired 2 (@KingLassitude2) February 22, 2022

He’s told the truth about the MSM, really.

“The best version of the truth.”

And there you have in a nutshell the derangement of the media and exactly why its credibility is on par with professional wrestling. — Daniel Lee (@granitesentry) February 22, 2022

