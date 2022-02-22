It only took him ten years, but CNN’s Chris Cillizza has caught up to reality:

It's time to admit it: Mitt Romney was right about Russiahttps://t.co/hvIkVTRm6N — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) February 22, 2022

Oh.

Wait? You mean the misogynist who wanted to put women in binders and abused his dog? That Mitt Romney? https://t.co/XNLWvYjCYr — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) February 22, 2022

The very same!

More from Cillizza:

But today, after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops into eastern Ukraine, Romney’s comments look very, very different. And by “different,” I mean “right,” as even some Democrats are now acknowledging. “This action by Putin further confirms that Mitt Romney was right when he called Russia the number one geopolitical foe,” California Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu said on CNN Monday night. … What looked like a major flub during the 2012 campaign — and was used as a political cudgel by Obama — now looks very, very different. It should serve as a reminder that history is not written in the moment — and that what something looks like in that moment is not a guarantee of what it will always look like.

It was used as a political cudgel by Obama … with a ton of help from the media, including CNN.

Ahem:

Mitt Romney understood that history is not written in the moment. If CNN or Chris Cillizza understood it, too, well, they did a great job pretending they didn’t.

What was your first clue? https://t.co/oZwKHzsfj8 — Bill Smith (@BillSmith445) February 22, 2022

The last guy to always figure things out just figured things out pic.twitter.com/W2ILhQXvp0 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 22, 2022

Well, better late than never.

Look, I'm amazed to see CNN admit they got this wrong at all, even if it is a decade too late. https://t.co/QyBvsdbPff — Tom Knighton (@TheTomKnighton) February 22, 2022

Best we can muster is a golf clap. A half-assed golf clap.

The time to admit it was 2012. https://t.co/XzOVvdjjnV — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) February 22, 2022

2012 called they want their opinions back https://t.co/iVk017bQ1V — Dr. Ricardo (Pro-Representative Republic) Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) February 22, 2022

See what he did there, Chris?

Y’all are a decade late, but at least you got to champion a dude that has ended up being wrong on nearly every front. https://t.co/heTJ2n145K — J.R.S (@Johnathan_RS_) February 22, 2022

When reality trumps political tribalism https://t.co/oRvrQkHIP5 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 22, 2022

That’s how it’s always supposed to work.

Trump was 100% justified in calling MSM enemy of the people. They assisted the then POTUS in mocking, degrading, and humiliating a good man who was completely inoffensive and genuine. Now they start the mitigation tour, returning with their tails between their legs. Pure evil. https://t.co/RHj8iKFYlG — Aatman A. Vakil (@AatmanVakil) February 22, 2022

We wouldn’t accept it, that’s for damn sure.

i do not accept this now. no. https://t.co/wf21SibUlP — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) February 22, 2022

We can’t speak for Romney, however. But we know what we’d like him to say:

Breaking: Mitt Romney responds to Chris Cillizza. https://t.co/YhfeTUpGlk — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 22, 2022

