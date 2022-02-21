Has anyone ever accused Laurence Tribe of being brilliant? If they have, they should be forced to compensate Tribe somehow, because they’ve been lying to him.

Laurence Tribe is not brilliant. He’s not even semi-competent. He’s just a sad, strange little man. And he has our pity:

Led by Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson, the GOP’s Trump wing appears to be throwing its weight behind Putin. If Putin opts to wage war on our ally, Ukraine, such “aid and comfort” to an “enemy” would appear to become “treason” as defined by Article III of the U.S. Constitution — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) February 21, 2022

Here’s a screenshot, since it seems to have vanished:

Here’s the tweet @tribelaw deleted claiming it is treason to not want to fight a war with Russia. pic.twitter.com/f1SY2bKx0C — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) February 21, 2022

Bless your heart, Laurence.

“Great minds.” Bless yours, too, Paul.

Tucker Carlson may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but suggesting that he could be guilty of treason should seem like a stretch even to Carlson’s harshest critics.

Yeah, no. Let us not become the things we're fighting against, Professor. https://t.co/E25olmyhdF — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 21, 2022

When even Area Expert™ Tom Nichols is telling you to slow your roll, it’s time to take a few steps back.

Just a liberal Harvard University professor casually calling for Tucker Carlson to be put up against the wall and executed for his opinions. https://t.co/YmvSTcL8Qz — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 21, 2022

Tribe must be going senile. I can't believe a professor of law in his right mind would post something like this. https://t.co/hFtSRg2J1v — 𝕭𝖆𝖗𝖔𝖓 𝖛𝖔𝖓 𝕱𝖚𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗𝖈𝖑𝖚𝖈𝖐 (@jmoser9) February 21, 2022

Well, we have to remember that Laurence Tribe is firmly in his Left mind.

Fffs, this is sad and ridiculous. https://t.co/E2R792PpU8 — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) February 21, 2022

What? Insane take from a law professor. Dumb doesn't make something treason. https://t.co/TtsqgRzKHH — Matthew LaPointe (@toomuchnoise) February 21, 2022

I’d always wondered what life under the WW1 sedition/espionage act was like. I may get to learn! (And to be clear I despise Putin & what he has done to Russia) https://t.co/J1O8Gc5L4n — Greg Lukianoff (@glukianoff) February 21, 2022

I know it's a been a long slide, but a once-leading liberal jurist tweeting about prosecuting pundits for speech is pretty horrible, largely because it's emblematic of how the left is hardly immune to tribal authoritarianism. https://t.co/PlX6RUIiIX — Ben Friedman (@BH_Friedman) February 21, 2022

Remember folks, study hard and you too can become a professional idiot someday https://t.co/pnkW5WbHY9 — cww (@cww_0) February 21, 2022

Does @Harvard_Law have a psych ward nearby? https://t.co/n96JBMXrKL — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotinaustin) February 21, 2022

Hopefully. But if not, the important thing is that we make sure to keep Laurence occupied somehow.

And, as it happens:

Laurence Tribe is available to perform constitutional analysis at children's birthday parties and the Biden White House. https://t.co/LejNymgwns — CJ Ciaramella (@cjciaramella) February 21, 2022

***

Update:

Hold up, guys. Not so fast!

When Laurence Tribe said “treason,” he didn’t necessarily mean, like, literal treason,” per se.

I’m persuaded by those who thought I meant to be using the word “treason” literally — despite my use of the phrase “would appear to be” — that I should’ve been more careful: Because we’re not at war with Russia, treason prosecutions should be off the table. Sorry if I misled you. https://t.co/2JhK87iz4r — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) February 21, 2022

Because the last thing Laurence Tribe would ever want to do is mislead.

