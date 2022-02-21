The Washington Post ran a piece by Dr. Robert Wachter today on how the public can go forward once mask mandates are relaxed and make personal decisions about health.

As mask mandates fall, more and more people will be forced to do their own balancing of risks and benefits, Robert M. Wachter writes. https://t.co/NNlBjYv8oh — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 21, 2022

We can’t say that Dr. Wachter really offered up any brand-new information, but whatever.

This is the way it should be! the government should provide honest comprehensive unbiased non-pharmaceutical company driven data and the educated intelligent population should use that data to make their own decisions. https://t.co/r1kbCNT3Pc — Sidney (@Sidney36684590) February 21, 2022

That’s how it should work.

But evidently that’s not how it has actually been working:

The CDC has published only a tiny fraction of the Covid data it has collected, including critical data on boosters and hospitalizations, citing incomplete reports or fears of misinterpretation. Critics say the practice causes confusion. https://t.co/MUldVe6RGQ — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 21, 2022

The practice causes confusion? Sounds like those critics are putting it very, very mildly.

Fears of misinterpretation? We all know what that means then — Mr.Buck (@Buck_72) February 21, 2022

“Fears of misinterpretation.” HA. What you are really saying is, “We don’t think the American people can handle the scientific data.” Shameful — Nick (@justoneauger) February 21, 2022

"Fears of misinterpretation" ….. guessing if this data helped tell their story it would be readily available, and quite easily interpreted. Anybody still question that they have withheld data from us? — Steve (@SteveOB05) February 21, 2022

Why doesn’t the CDC publish the COVID data and give people a chance to try to interpret it? If that’s really the CDC’s concern, what’s the harm in making the data available to the public? If the science always wins, the CDC should have nothing to worry about.

All I know is: if you read the studies they are publishing, the reason they aren't sharing this data is absolutely not that they want to get the analysis right. The C.D.C. Isn’t Publishing Large Portions of the Covid Data It Collects https://t.co/fbeUzqx00X — Vinay Prasad, MD MPH 🎙️📷 (@VPrasadMDMPH) February 20, 2022

Agree @VPrasadMDMPH. We’ve been saying this for over a year, but when the NYT discovers what’s happening, then some start to pay attention. https://t.co/gJAS0EYmQs — Marty Makary MD, MPH (@MartyMakary) February 21, 2022

We pay billions in taxes annually to be prepared, protected, and informed by the @CDCgov. We are nearing a million dead, with the worst morality rates of any first world country. Will they ever be held accountable?! This is unacceptable. — Douglas Karr (@douglaskarr) February 21, 2022

Genuinely scandalous behavior here. Data sharing saves lives. Bureaucracy does not. https://t.co/ET9ovkYo1Z — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) February 21, 2022

Recommended Twitchy Video