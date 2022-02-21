The Washington Post ran a piece by Dr. Robert Wachter today on how the public can go forward once mask mandates are relaxed and make personal decisions about health.

We can’t say that Dr. Wachter really offered up any brand-new information, but whatever.

That’s how it should work.

But evidently that’s not how it has actually been working:

Trending

The practice causes confusion? Sounds like those critics are putting it very, very mildly.

Why doesn’t the CDC publish the COVID data and give people a chance to try to interpret it? If that’s really the CDC’s concern, what’s the harm in making the data available to the public? If the science always wins, the CDC should have nothing to worry about.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: boostersCDCCOVIDCOVID19datahospitalizationsnew york timesvaccinationsvaccines

Recommended Twitchy Video