Kristi Should Euthanize This Marriage: The Byron Noem Strange Crossdressing Habit Scandal

Sigh. This story is very sad because it's humiliating to the family and his kids and grandkids are innocents in this. With that said, the story is going to go viral because it involves the husband of Krisi Noem. Her husband has some very, very weird hobbies.

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Kristi Noem weighs in on report husband lives cross-dressing double life: 'The family was blindsided by this' https://t.co/UOis9YJGLw pic.twitter.com/b7Ohxk2VcQ — New York Post (@nypost) March 31, 2026

Noem claims she was shocked by the news. Obviously, she has been living in DC and her husband in a whole other state, so it's very possible she had no idea what he was doing in his free time.

Kristi Noem’s husband is a secret crossdresser who dons gigantic fake bre*sts and pink hotpants to chat with online f*tish models.



Yes you read that right.



1/x 🧵 pic.twitter.com/vbAkz2J0ax — Josh Boswell (@JoshTBoswell) March 31, 2026

Against all odds, Kristi Noem is the normal one in her marriage https://t.co/PupoIzybUk — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) March 31, 2026

. @newshound990 brought in this wild story.



While Kristi was in Trump’s cabinet as DHS secretary, Bryon Noem was dressing up and paying adult entertainers to talk dirty.



2/x — Josh Boswell (@JoshTBoswell) March 31, 2026

Some men play golf or pickleball. He chose this.

The selfies Bryon sent are quite astounding.



As is the fact that he opened up his wife to the danger of potential blackmail by foreign powers, intelligence experts told us.



4/x — Josh Boswell (@JoshTBoswell) March 31, 2026

Grown men should never send selfies, ever. Let this be a lesson.

Honestly, you can't blame her.

Good thing he wasn’t a furry as well. pic.twitter.com/f6ktp5YyJO — Madmartigan (@marcinko210) March 31, 2026

She would have put him out of his misery, fast.

Good example of reporters showing their work, which we all need to get better at — and a good example that even the most outlandish tips sometimes pay off.



I once got a cold call from a homeless magician who said he was wrapped up in a major political scandal. It was all true! https://t.co/ZUqYdazfLl — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) March 31, 2026

2/2 sharing because folks sometimes wonder how reporting works. Here, I would’ve needed to talk to the accuser & verified the info the way the Mail did



When we use anonymous sources: they’re credible



Sometimes, it means someone else gets the story — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) March 31, 2026

Marc Caputo was pitched this story ages ago but couldn’t dig up enough receipts to actually run it. He did, however, share the original tip from his source. Allegedly, that source is one of the 'models' Noem’s husband was paying — you know, the kind who happened to be here illegally. Shocking. Clearly she had a score to settle with Kristi over all those deportations, so this was her classy little revenge tour. The story itself is pure tabloid catnip, but the real issue is how spectacularly dumb her husband’s decisions were. Those images aren’t just embarrassing — they’re loaded blackmail aimed right at Noem. Hopefully she’ll do what she does best and euthanize this marriage before it gets any uglier.

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