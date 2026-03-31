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Kristi Should Euthanize This Marriage: The Byron Noem Strange Crossdressing Habit Scandal

justmindy
justmindy | 3:00 PM on March 31, 2026
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

Sigh. This story is very sad because it's humiliating to the family and his kids and grandkids are innocents in this. With that said, the story is going to go viral because it involves the husband of Krisi Noem. Her husband has some very, very weird hobbies.

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Noem claims she was shocked by the news. Obviously, she has been living in DC and her husband in a whole other state, so it's very possible she had no idea what he was doing in his free time.

Some men play golf or pickleball. He chose this. 

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Grown men should never send selfies, ever. Let this be a lesson.

Honestly, you can't blame her. 

She would have put him out of his misery, fast.

Marc Caputo was pitched this story ages ago but couldn’t dig up enough receipts to actually run it. He did, however, share the original tip from his source. Allegedly, that source is one of the 'models' Noem’s husband was paying — you know, the kind who happened to be here illegally. Shocking. Clearly she had a score to settle with Kristi over all those deportations, so this was her classy little revenge tour. The story itself is pure tabloid catnip, but the real issue is how spectacularly dumb her husband’s decisions were. Those images aren’t just embarrassing — they’re loaded blackmail aimed right at Noem. Hopefully she’ll do what she does best and euthanize this marriage before it gets any uglier.

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DHS ILLEGAL ALIEN KRISTI NOEM TRANSGENDER TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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