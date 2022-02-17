Andrew Dessler is climate scientist and Professor of Atmospheric Sciences at Texas A&M, so it’s safe to say that climate change is kind of his jam.

It makes sense that if Joe Rogan was looking for a voice on the “AGW is Definitely Happening and Here’s the Proof” side, he’d choose Andrew Dessler to be that voice.

So Joe Rogan chose Andrew Dessler. And this is what happened:

Staying true to his word, Joe Rogan brought Andrew Dessler the “other side” on to represent the mainstream narrative on climate science. When asked if he would ever debate Dessler states “I won’t debate the science, the science is set”. Sound familiar? pic.twitter.com/fAuMVIvvqg — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) February 17, 2022

What you have just witnessed is Joe Rogan — that problematic, pot-smoking, MMA-loving meathead — getting Andrew Dessler — an esteemed climate scientist and professor — to admit to millions of people that he’s too scared to debate anyone on the science of climate change.

Maybe Joe Rogan’s not actually the meathead in this scenario after all.

Goodness. This dude must hang around Fauci with a mindset that the ‘Science is Settled’. — The Moronic Variant (@b_freeze23) February 17, 2022

Dessler’s definitely Fauci-esque.

When you criticize Andrew Dessler you're criticizing Science. — Igor Santiago (@MisterEggyWeggs) February 17, 2022

Heh.

Andrew Dessler basically says I know I'm right no need for further conversation. Just believe what I say no sources needed — Big_Tuna (@big_tuna3) February 17, 2022

Not how science works, Andrew.

This approach is very revealing. I won't debate the science because the science is set. https://t.co/8PUBHjZGbD — Kartikeya Tanna (@KartikeyaTanna) February 17, 2022

Dessler claims he's open to debating policy, since policy involves value judgments, but he's not open to debating the science, since "the science is set." But "the science is set" is a value judgment. These are not serious people. https://t.co/9oMXW9F1nM — Blueberry (@hey1steaksauce) February 17, 2022

Dessler saying this demonstrates why the left will not expose their alarmism to anything but the most friendly venue. Science is not "settled", but the pol consensus on the left certainly is. https://t.co/BiuPt6MFvw — junes (@l_jrljr) February 17, 2022

Again, that is the most unscientific argument possible. The beauty of science is that is precise. You can do these same experiments over and over again and you should get the same results.

That is why if you believe in your work you should invite people to challenge you — A Ghoul from Eldia (@aGhoulfromEldia) February 17, 2022

Not doing a lot for the "ivory tower" pejorative @AndrewDessler. It's likely you UNDERestimate the utility of protracted, rigorous public exchange. Over a reasonable timescale & w/ proper structure, collective sensemaking is possible. Fiat is not fact.https://t.co/WoIcaCEmK7 — Michael J. Lewis II (@MichaelJLewisII) February 17, 2022

Man this guy sure uses a lot of words to say, "I'm afraid to debate." https://t.co/CL1r6nQJD4 — Honking While Rome Burns (@claren) February 17, 2022

Scientists know a lot of words.

