The series logline, as per CNN+: “From New York to Hollywood to Silicon Valley – Stelter will bring together all the headlines in the media on Reliable Sources Daily. He’ll take a critical look at the media, how the news is made, and why it matters to you and will expand on the news covered in his nightly newsletter, podcast and Sunday show.” It’s basically an extension of Stelter’s Reliable Sources newsletter, which hits inboxes each night.

“I am personally thrilled because there are so many compelling stories to cover through a media lens,” Stelter writes in Wednesday’s newsletter. “Sometimes the best vehicle is Sunday’s flagship ‘Reliable Sources,’ a unique part of CNN’s weekend schedule for 30 years. Other times it’s an in-depth podcast or a special edition of this newsletter, two of the ways we have built upon the Reliable brand in recent years. Now Reliable Sources Daily is the ultimate expansion. I’m getting ready to bring you news about the media in this new way, while continuing to see you on Sunday’s show and throughout the week here in this letter.”

Well, Glenn Greenwald, for one. CNN’s business model is already a bit of a mystery, and when it comes to their paid subscription service, their ideas make even less sense:

Greenwald might be onto something here.

We don’t get CNN’s business strategy, either, Glenn. CNN might as well just pay us not to watch it. That way at least somebody’s making money off of this terrible idea.

But Brian Stelter is a CNN staple! Who would watch Fox News if Brian Stelter were gone? Oliver Darcy couldn’t possibly carry the load all by himself!

