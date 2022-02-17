Today in Exciting Brian Stelter News:

More from TVNewser:

The series logline, as per CNN+: “From New York to Hollywood to Silicon Valley – Stelter will bring together all the headlines in the media on Reliable Sources Daily. He’ll take a critical look at the media, how the news is made, and why it matters to you and will expand on the news covered in his nightly newsletter, podcast and Sunday show.” It’s basically an extension of Stelter’s Reliable Sources newsletter, which hits inboxes each night. “I am personally thrilled because there are so many compelling stories to cover through a media lens,” Stelter writes in Wednesday’s newsletter. “Sometimes the best vehicle is Sunday’s flagship ‘Reliable Sources,’ a unique part of CNN’s weekend schedule for 30 years. Other times it’s an in-depth podcast or a special edition of this newsletter, two of the ways we have built upon the Reliable brand in recent years. Now Reliable Sources Daily is the ultimate expansion. I’m getting ready to bring you news about the media in this new way, while continuing to see you on Sunday’s show and throughout the week here in this letter.”

We know we’re asking a lot, but try to contain yourselves.

CNN viewers have a fever, and the only cure is MORE TATERhttps://t.co/CKO3Rmeh6i — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) February 17, 2022

A step in the right direction, but I fear CNN will never be able to satisfy America's unslakable Tater thirst — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) February 17, 2022

And make no mistake: the thirst is real.

This will be an hour long daily show of Brian Stelter watching Fox News live and just commenting on it. https://t.co/oBp198rwlk — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 17, 2022

And who wouldn’t want to tune into that?

Well, Glenn Greenwald, for one. CNN’s business model is already a bit of a mystery, and when it comes to their paid subscription service, their ideas make even less sense:

Someone needs to explain the business strategy of taking hosts that everyone can watch for free but few choose to, and putting them behind a paywall and believing people will now pay to watch the same people they ignore when offered for free. https://t.co/M0L1DOUNvH — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 17, 2022

Greenwald might be onto something here.

Hahaha when he’s right, he’s right. https://t.co/WwokMDidvr — I Promise to be Less Vulgar This Time Around (@APearson316) February 17, 2022

We don’t get CNN’s business strategy, either, Glenn. CNN might as well just pay us not to watch it. That way at least somebody’s making money off of this terrible idea.

You're assuming their intention is not to hide him behind the paywall https://t.co/RN5NIsrAcd — Anthony Sacramone (@amsacramone) February 17, 2022

Lol. Maybe it's cheaper for them to push unpopular hosts to streaming platforms, then kick them off the air, and disappear from streaming once contract runs out — kevin b (@kevinfrmoc) February 17, 2022

But Brian Stelter is a CNN staple! Who would watch Fox News if Brian Stelter were gone? Oliver Darcy couldn’t possibly carry the load all by himself!

