This past Tuesday, San Francisco voters recalled three hardcore progressive school board members.

One of them was Gabriela López. Only a few days earlier, López had announced her acceptance into Stanford’s Graduate School of Education for their PhD program in Race, Inequality, and Language in Education:

Working through tears of joy off of this news💞 – I have been accepted to the PhD program in Race, Inequality and Language in Education in the @Stanford Graduate School of Education! — Commissioner Gabriela López 🇲🇽 (@lopez4schools) February 12, 2022

Poor Gabriela probably just assumed that made her an even more essential member of the school board. It didn’t work out that way, of course, and now, she’s working through her anger very publicly on Twitter:

So if you fight for racial justice, this is the consequence. Don’t be mistaken, white supremacists are enjoying this. And the support of the recall is aligned with this. pic.twitter.com/HsYtQjvVeh — Commissioner Gabriela López 🇲🇽 (@lopez4schools) February 17, 2022

This headline says it all. If you are not outraged, you’re not paying attention. — Commissioner Gabriela López 🇲🇽 (@lopez4schools) February 17, 2022

We went ahead and grabbed a screenshot of that first one, because you never know:

If we’re being honest, though, we don’t expect López to delete either of her tweets. She doesn’t seem like the shame-having type.

Probably because she’s not the shame-having type.

Tweet from one of the SF school board members who was recalled. The “yes” vote for recall was racially diverse, including hundreds of non-citizen immigrants who were eligible to participate—the “white supremacist” charge just didn’t convince anyone. pic.twitter.com/ckB8TRKGa5 — David Weigel (@daveweigel) February 17, 2022

Suggesting that Asians weren’t committed to racial justice was one of the gaffes that motivated the recall; Allison Collins never recovered, despite apologizing, from these tweets. https://t.co/9Zu2NrNzQf pic.twitter.com/aK3C8OQIPX — David Weigel (@daveweigel) February 17, 2022

Sad!

Can’t imagine why they lost. https://t.co/Nwaa5L5Xz6 — Dave Martinez (@_dmart_) February 17, 2022

Real mystery, that.

Itd be a shame if the school board focused on, oh idk, education? — Hahooen (@hahooen) February 17, 2022

why wouldn’t we instead want to teach our kids important skills? Maybe financial literacy? How to purchase a home? How not to end up in debt? How to cook a meal?! I’m a POC and racial justice just isn’t a priority. — J Sanchez (@LibertarianPOC) February 17, 2022

No, you’re a white supremacist. Gabriela said so.

Your tweet reflects a major lack of awareness. Over *70%* of the voters chose yes on the recall, in a city already extremely diverse. 70%. They can't have all been mass-duped. Isolating and labeling these people as bigots or enemies of racial justice won't help you out. — Tom Morris (@tominbmore) February 17, 2022

Forget it; she’s rolling.

The greatest.

Yikes. — Ben Wiele (@WieleBC) February 17, 2022

lol — Stop it. (@Satoshiisonfir1) February 17, 2022

Evidently Gabriela López feels that the best way to fight back against the “white supremacists” is to lean even harder into the racebaiting. It’s certainly a bold strategy, we’ll give her that much.

No, no. It’s everyone else that’s wrong; not you. — HONK (@MenAreWomenNow) February 17, 2022

